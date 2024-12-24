General Nguyễn Quyết passes away

HÀ NỘI — General Nguyễn Quyết, a revolutionary veteran and distinguished leader, passed away on Monday. He was 102 years old.

In an announcement issued by the Expert Council for the Health Protection of Central-level Officials, the general had been under the intensive care of leading medical experts and doctors and was with his family.

He passed away due to age-related illness at Central Military Hospital 108 in Hà Nội.

Born in 1922 in Chính Nghĩa Commune, Kim Động District, Hưng Yên Province, General Quyết was a pivotal figure in Việt Nam's revolutionary history.

At the age of 18, he joined the Indochinese Communist Party, and by 23, he became the Secretary of the Hà Nội City Party Committee.

He played a critical role in leading the Hà Nội uprising, which culminated in the successful August Revolution and the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam in 1945.

During his illustrious career, General Quyết served as Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the State Council, contributing significantly to the country’s development.

For his exceptional dedication and achievements, General Quyết was awarded numerous prestigious honours and many other accolades from both domestic and international institutions.

Details regarding his memorial service, funeral and burial will be announced later. — VNS