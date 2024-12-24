Preventing and fighting corruption lines up with socio-economic development

HÀ NỘI — Preventing and combating corruption and negativity must serve and go together with socio-economic development, said Inspector General of Government Inspectorate Đoàn Hồng Phong.

He made the statement while chairing the national online conference to review five years of implementing the Law on Anti-Corruption, which was held on Tuesday and connected 63 provinces and cities nationwide.

Phong told the forum that ministries and localities must closely coordinate with the Government Inspectorate and local inspection agencies to prevent and combat corruption.

The organisations should focus on perfecting mechanisms, policies and laws in general and laws on preventing and combating corruption.

The implementation process needed to study and fully institutionalise the Party's guidelines and policies into State laws, thoroughly grasp and properly conduct the leadership and direction of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on innovation and both ensure State management and encourage creativity.

In particular, priority should be given to immediately completing legal regulations on organisational re-structuring, arranging and streamlining the apparatus according to the Party Central Committee’s direction.

Concerned organisations and localities must research and propose amendments and supplements to legal regulations on corruption prevention and control, such as publicity and transparency of agencies’ operation, working positions transferring, assets and income declaration, handling of corrupt assets, untruthfully declared assets and assets increased without explanation of origin.

They should also consider increasing the authority of agencies with the function of corruption prevention and control, handling heads of agencies, organisations and units that allow corruption and negativity to occur, perfecting policies on socio-economic management, ensuring unity, reducing unnecessary procedures that cause difficulties and inconveniences for people and businesses, which are conditions for corruption and negativity to arise.

Along with that, Phong also asked to realise legal regulations on preventing and combating corruption and negativity, in which, both attaching importance to preventive measures and being strict in the fight against corruption.

One more important factor would be strengthening coordination between competent agencies in inspecting, auditing and investigating for problems related to corruption.

The role of inspection in corruption prevention and control would be promoted, including checking the leaders’ responsibility in implementing laws on anti-corruption, promptly transferring cases with signs of crime to investigation agencies, monitoring and checking the inspection conclusions implementation and recovering corrupt assets.

“In addition, promote the role of society in preventing and combating corruption and negativity, enhancing the supervision of the National Assembly and people's councils at all levels on the work,” said Phong.

“We should also strengthen bilateral and multilateral international cooperation to learn from experiences in anti-corruption work, expand relations with countries that have effectively implemented the issue associated with effectively applying the United Nations Convention against Corruption.”

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Inspector General Lê Tiến Đạt said that during the past five years, detecting and handling corruption had made great strides and breakthroughs.

The authorities had been proactive and effectively implementing the recovery of misappropriated and lost assets and the recovery rate has been high.

The cases brought to trial had ensured the right people and the right crimes were checked, something highly appreciated by the people.

Ministries and localities strictly realised the Party regulations and State laws on the responsibility of leaders in preventing and combating corruption and negativity. They promptly dismissed and replaced disciplined officials, those with limited capacity and diminished prestige.

In addition, they resolutely handled leaders and managers who let corruption and serious negative acts happen.

In the period of 2020-2024, 264 leaders and deputy leaders were disciplined for lack of responsibility for corruption, while 73 people were criminally prosecuted for lack of responsibility for corruption. — VNS