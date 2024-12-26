Law making process must go along with enforcement: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called for law making tasks to be associated with enforcement work to ensure that the laws are implemented in a fair, strict, consistent, prompt and efficient manner.

He was speaking on Wednesday while chairing a national conference on the dissemination and implementation of laws and resolutions passed at the eighth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn co-chaired the conference which was connected with 63 provinces and cities nationwide.

PM Chính noted that perfecting development institutions is one of the three strategic breakthroughs. The Government and the NA have devoted a lot of time and resources to this task.

It always requires investment in implementation, including the building, promulgation and application of laws into life, he said.

He reported that the eighth session of the 15th NA passed 18 laws and 21 resolutions including many laws and resolutions related to important areas of social life such as investment, finance, budget, tax, social security, national defence and security.

He said immediately after the laws were passed, the Government and the Prime Minister directed relevant ministries and sectors to start to apply them and ensure close links between law building and enforcement.

NA Chairman Mẫn said at the eighth session, the NA committees took innovative steps in law making and produced positive results.

Among the laws passed at the eighth session are new, difficult laws with complex content, but they were considered and passed by the NA in a single sitting, which normally requires a two-session process, such as the Law on Public Investment, the Law on Electricity, and the Law on Data.

The legislators have shifted their mindset from management-focused law building to effective management and innovation, demonstrated through the Law on Public Investment, which amends four laws in the field of investment, along with nine laws in the field of finance and budget.

The new laws and resolutions also closely follow the administrative reform requirements, creating favourable conditions for people and businesses, especially through piloting new policies and removing obstacles, he said.

After the 18 laws and 10 resolutions were passed, there were about 700 groups of content that need detailed regulations from the Government, the Prime Minister, ministries, central agencies and local areas, Mẫn said, asking compiling agencies to build quality regulations which meet the deadlines.

He said the ninth session of the 15th NA next May is set to look into 11 laws, two resolutions and give initial opinions on 15 draft laws.

After an extraordinary meeting at the end of February 2025, with just over two months left until the ninth session, the NA chairman requested the Government to direct the ministries to closely coordinate with the NA agencies from December 2024 to make preparations for the draft laws. — VNS