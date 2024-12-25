Top 10 prominent events of Việt Nam in 2024 selected by VNA

HÀ NỘI – The passing of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the strengthening of key leadership positions, the revolution of streamlining the organisational apparatus of the political system, and the approval of the amended Land Law are among the top 10 prominent domestic events in 2024 selected by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

1. Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng passes away

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng breathed his last at 13:38 on July 19, 2024, leaving the Vietnamese people and international friends in deep sorrow. Dedicating his entire life to the country and the people, General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng left behind a system of valuable thought and theory on the revolutionary path of Việt Nam in the new era. He is a shining example of studying and following the thought, morality, and style of President Hồ Chí Minh.

2. Strengthening key leadership positions

On August 3, the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee elected Tô Lâm as the General Secretary. At its 7th session, the 15th National Assembly elected Trần Thanh Mẫn as Chairman of the National Assembly. At its 8th session, the 15th National Assembly relieved Tô Lâm from the post of State President, and elected Lương Cường as new State President. The consolidation of these key leadership positions reflects the unity and high determination of the entire Party, army, and people to maintain stability and foster national development, thus creating a strong impetus for the country to enter a new era.

For the first time, the Politburo decided to issue warnings as disciplinary measures against key leaders, Nguyễn Xuân Phúc for violations during his tenure as Prime Minister, and Vương Đình Huệ during the time he held the position of Chairman of the National Assembly.

3. Revolution in streamlining organisational apparatus of political system

Following the direction of the Central Steering Committee for reviewing the implementation of Resolution 18-NQ/TW of the 12th Party Central Committee, which seeks to streamline the political system for greater efficiency and effectiveness, since the beginning of December, agencies of the Party, National Assembly, Government, and Việt Nam Fatherland Front, and political-social organisations have urgently built plans to submit to the Party Central Committee in the first quarter of 2025. With the spirit of "The central level sets an example, and localities follow," the agencies have reviewed and re-organised to make their new organisational apparatuses "elite, streamlined, strong, efficient, valid and effective," as directed by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

4. 70th anniversary of Điện Biên Phủ Victory: Continuing the epic of the Fatherland

On May 7 morning, a grand ceremony was held in Điện Biên Phủ city, Điện Biên province, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory, which "resounded across the five continents and shook the globe". The event inspired the heroic spirit, fueled patriotism among Vietnamese people, and tightened the close connection between the army and the people under the leadership of the Party. After 80 years of struggle and growth, the Việt Nam People’s Army continues to build elite, streamlined, strong, and modern forces, advancing in its mission to build and firmly safeguard the Fatherland’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

5. GDP growth exceeds 7 per cent

Amidst the severe impact of super typhoon Yagi and global economic uncertainties, Việt Nam's economy has made significant efforts to overcome challenges, with GDP growth forecasted to exceed 7 per cent, surpassing the target set by the National Assembly. The macro-economy remains stable, with inflation curbed at below 4 per cent. The country's total trade turnover nears a record high of US$800 billion. The national brand value reaches $507 billion, ranking 32nd out of 193 countries. Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows exceed $31 billion, placing Việt Nam among the top 15 developing countries attracting the largest FDI globally. The number of international tourist arrivals to Việt Nam increase by approximately 40 per cent compared to 2023.

6. Typhoon Yagi leaves 345 dead or missing

Super typhoon Yagi (Storm No. 3), the most powerful in 30 years in the East Sea and 70 years on Việt Nam's mainland, caused severe losses, leaving 323 dead, 22 missing, and 1,978 injured, with material damage exceeding VNĐ81.7 trillion ($3.2 billion). Notably, Làng Nủ village in Phúc Khánh commune, Bảo Yên district, Lào Cai province, was completely flattened by flash floods.

With the swift and strong response of the entire political system, the solidarity of the Vietnamese people, and the support of international friends, recovery efforts were quickly and effectively implemented, helping people stabilise their lives and restore production.

7. Approval of policies to invest in and restart two major projects

At its 8th session, the 15th National Assembly approved the investment policy for the North-South High-Speed Railway Project, with a total investment of over VNĐ1.71 quadrillion ($66.7 billion); and the resumption of the Ninh Thuận Nuclear Power Project. The high-speed railway project is expected to be funded by public investment, meeting the growing demand for transport and contributing to the sustainable restructuring of the transport market along the North-South corridor. Meanwhile, the Ninh Thuận Nuclear Power Project is expected to diversify the electricity supply, ensure energy security, and contribute to environmental protection.

8. Rapid completion of 500kV circuit-3 power transmission line project

On August 29, the 500kV circuit 3 transmission line project from Quảng Trạch district in the central province of Quảng Bình to Phố Nối in the northern province of Hưng Yên was inaugurated after just over six months of implementation, setting records for the fastest investment procedures and shortest construction time. The project, designed and carried out by Vietnamese engineers, holds significant importance in various political and socio-economic aspects, as it helps ensure national energy security, and overcome localised power shortages in the North, and highlights the national spirit and unity of the political system. It also serves as a valuable lesson for the implementation of major national projects.

9. Approval of revised Land Law

On January 18 morning, at an extraordinary session, the 15th National Assembly passed the Land Law (amended). Together with the revised Housing Law and the revised Real Estate Business Law, the revised Land Law, taking effect five months earlier than the initially set deadline, is expected to meet the requirement of completing and synchronising policies and laws to ensure a stable and sustainable real estate market, and to manage and utilise land resources effectively. In 2024, the National Assembly has also passed several important laws to remove institutional "bottlenecks" and create a favourable legal framework for socio-economic development.

10. Launch of 5G network, promotion of national digital transformation

On October 15, the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group officially launched its 5G network, marking the official presence of this service in Việt Nam. As one of the pillars of the fourth Industrial Revolution, digital infrastructure, including the 5G network, has a profound impact on socio-economic development by driving innovation and increasing productivity in various sectors.

In 2024, Việt Nam has successfully implemented 49 out of 76 essential public services on the National Public Service Portal, activated over 57.9 million VNeID accounts, and established 32.1 million electronic health records for citizens. VNS