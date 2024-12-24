VUFO hailed for contributions to strengthening Việt Nam-Laos special friendship

VIENTIANE — A delegation of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) led by its President Phan Anh Sơn was received by Lao leaders on December 24 as part of their working visit to Laos from December 23-24.

At the receptions, Permanent member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat and State Vice President of Laos Bounthong Chitmany, and Acting Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Bounlua Phandanouvong warmly welcomed the delegation.

The hosts congratulated and highly appreciated the delegation's visit to Laos, affirming that the visit will further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, two States and the people of Laos and Việt Nam.

Additionally, the Lao leaders praised the role of VUFO in establishing relationships and connecting partners both domestically and internationally, across all social sectors, to effectively mobilise resources for Việt Nam's socio-economic development.

For his part, Sơn said that the visit aims to exchange and share information about building a positive social foundation, promoting peace and sustainable development of Việt Nam and the world through friendly exchanges, people-to-people cooperation, and foreign non-governmental affairs. He also reported the leaders major contents of the discussions with Lao officials about Vietnam's bamboo diplomacy from the perspective of people's diplomacy.

Sơn said that VUFO is a dedicated socio-political organisation playing a core role in people's diplomacy and foreign non-governmental mobilisation. It is a component of Việt Nam's force in charge of foreign affairs, aiming to become a strong and prestigious organisation both domestically and internationally, capable of uniting forces engaged in people's diplomacy and advising on strategies and policies related to people's diplomacy for the Party and State.

Earlier, the VUFO delegation held a session to share experiences with key Lao officials regarding Việt Nam's bamboo diplomacy from the perspective of people's diplomacy.

At the session, Sơn talked about four main topics including the foreign policy of the 13th National Party Congress, Việt Nam's bamboo diplomacy, people's diplomacy within Việt Nam's bamboo diplomacy; and bamboo diplomacy in the new era.

On December 23 afternoon, the delegation had a meeting with Lao National Assembly Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Lao Committee for Peace and Solidarity Sommad Pholsena.

At the meeting, both sides exchanged experiences regarding people's diplomacy and recognised its important role today. This activity complements the Party and State's diplomatic efforts, facilitating cooperative relations. People's diplomacy serves as a means to promote the country's policies and current situation so that other countries can have proper understanding and support.

The two sides also exchanged lessons and experiences in managing international non-governmental organisations and social organisations, highly appreciating the contributions of these organisations as partners for development in Laos. — VNS