Deputy PM appeals for strength working for Vietnamese abroad

HÀ NỘI — The correct policies of the Party and State on overseas Vietnamese needed to be transformed into actions to bring about strong and practical results for the country and the overseas Vietnamese community, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn.

He made the statement at the workshop '65 years of connecting overseas Vietnamese with the country (1959-2024) and 20 years of implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No 36-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese (2004-2024)', held on Wednesday by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Attending the workshop, Deputy PM Sơn awarded the First Class Labour Order (for the second time) to the committee for its outstanding achievements in contributing to the country's socio-economic development and national solidarity.

The committee has supported and created conditions for the Vietnamese community abroad to sustain their lives, integrate into local society, turn to their homeland and country to preserve national cultural identity.

‘Dare to innovate’

Speaking at the workshop, the Deputy PM said that the work of overseas Vietnamese needed to be strongly implemented across all aspects, including research.

The committee should continue to promptly advise and recommend to the Party and State to promulgate, amend and strengthen policies and regulations to facilitate people returning to the country to work, invest and do business.

The committee should also come up with comprehensive measures to support overseas Vietnamese, especially in tough places, to have solid legal status, develop the economy and integrate into the local society.

One more important work is caring for and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of the community.

Along with that, the committee should consolidate and develop overseas Vietnamese associations to truly play an important role as a bridge between compatriots and their homeland and country.

The committee’s duty is effectively promoting overseas Vietnamese resources to contribute to the country's growth, supporting overseas Vietnamese to preserve and enhance national cultural identity, especially innovating and improving the teaching and learning of Vietnamese, promoting traditions and cultural identity to younger generations.

Together with the entire diplomatic sector in general, the committee will rearrange its apparatus in the direction of "streamline, strong, effective and efficient" in parallel with building a staff who "dare to pioneer breakthroughs, dare to innovate and create" to meet the requirements and tasks involved in the work of overseas Vietnamese and the country in the new era.

Deputy PM Sơn requested Vietnamese representative agencies abroad to pay more attention, together with the committee, to be worthy of being a common home, a trusted address for overseas Vietnamese and a bridge to bring them closer to the Fatherland.

Promoting the tradition during 65 years of construction and growth, the Deputy PM believes that all officials and employees of the committee will maintain solidarity and unity, constantly strive, train, improve capacity and qualifications, strive to the best of their ability, excellently complete all assigned tasks.

They will bring the work of overseas Vietnamese to reap more success, worthy of the trust of the Party and State leaders and more than six million of our compatriots abroad, actively contributing to the common achievements of the country in the new stage of national development.

Emphasising that the work of overseas Vietnamese has been a key focus of the Party and State, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and also Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng affirmed that the committee would continue to work hard for them.

It will innovate and diversify its activities, better caring for and supporting overseas Vietnamese.

It will also encourage and create conditions for overseas Vietnamese to contribute to the development of the country, preserving culture and honouring the Vietnamese language. — VNS