Hanoi Convention, a milestone in international cooperation and foreign affairs: minister

HÀ NỘI — The Hanoi Convention will be the first time Việt Nam hosts a signing ceremony of a UN convention, a new milestone for the country’s international legal cooperation, as well as its multilateral foreign affairs, said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn.

The UN Convention against Cybercrime, to be referred to as the ‘Hanoi Convention’ after the location of the ceremony in 2025, consists of nine chapters and 71 articles.

It is the result of nearly five years of negotiations between the UN member states to establish a landmark, multilateral legal framework to prevent and combat cybercrime. It is also the first international anti-crime treaty by the UN for 20 years.

Speaking to the press, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn said that the convention holds great significance in terms of international cooperation.

“The convention established the first global legal framework for cyberspace, which emphasised the engagement of all countries in preventing and combating cybercrime, reducing the gaps between national laws and creating a constant cooperation mechanism.

“This promotes cooperation for effective cross-border crime prevention and facilitates national digital transformation efforts,” he said.

In addition, through a democratic and inclusive negotiation process, the convention not only reflects the views of developed, but also those of developing countries, the latter facing multiple disadvantages in global technology governance, he added.

The treaty ensures a balance between the rights and responsibilities of all member states, while also promoting technical assistance and capacity building for the global common good.

Sơn also explained that the convention affirms the key role of the UN in coordinating international joint efforts in responding to cybercrime, a pressing issue of the times.

Amid a complex global situation, with profound strategic competition, as well as differing views and approaches to cybercrime, the adoption of the Hanoi Convention enhances trust in the UN’s role and the multilateral approach. This also demonstrates the goodwill and interest in promoting cooperation and dialogues between countries on international issues.

The convention can act as a role model for future international frameworks on digital technology such as AI (artificial intelligence) governance, Sơn said.

“Since the start, Việt Nam has demonstrated interest and support to initiate the convention’s negotiation process. We also persistently advocate for the development of an international legal framework for cyberspace based on the fundamental principles of international laws,” said Sơn.

Throughout the eight sessions of the ad hoc committee, Việt Nam always took the initiative, actively engaged, and made practical contributions to the convention.

The deputy PM and foreign minister said: “With a spirit of goodwill, constructiveness and readiness to listen and share perspectives, Việt Nam has earned the high regard and trust of the UN and partner countries throughout the process.”

Therefore, Việt Nam received widespread and positive support from the international community when it proposed to be the host for the convention’s signing ceremony, Sơn said.

He explained that this initiative also reaffirms the commitment of the Party and the State to international cooperation in combating transnational crime, raising awareness and enhancing the public’s capacity to prevent cybercrime, while also contributing to social order and safety, building a stable, secure business environment and promoting socio-economic development.

This is also part of Việt Nam’s consistent stance of upholding international laws and proactively participating in the UN’s collective efforts to address global issues, especially when crime remains a threat to the security, social and economic stability worldwide, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, he said.

This provides a foundation for Việt Nam to continue its positive contributions to the implementation of the convention and help shape the global cyberspace governance framework for a safe, cooperative and inclusive future in the digital era.

This is especially significant as many countries, including Việt Nam, are promoting digital transformation with a focus on ensuring security and safety to make development breakthroughs, said Sơn.

The international community on Tuesday welcomed the unanimous adoption of the convention.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the adoption, stressing that it is the first legally binding document to be negotiated in over two decades.

He described the convention as a testament to multilateralism moving in the right direction during challenging times and a reflection of the UN member states’ collective will to foster international cooperation in crime prevention and combat.

Once in effect, the new convention will help ensure a safer cyberspace, Guterres said, urging all nations to join it.

Echoing views on the significance of the “Hanoi Convention”, President of the 79th session of the UNGA Philemon Yang described it as a vital tool to safeguard people in a world where information technology and cyberspace offer immense potential but also harbour numerous threats.

Ghada Waly, Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), hailed the adoption as a meaningful victory of multilateralism and a major step forward in the international community's efforts to combat cybercrimes such as child sexual exploitation, online fraud, and money laundering. She reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting all member states in signing, ratifying, and implementing the convention, as well as providing the necessary tools and assistance to protect economies and ensure cybersecurity.

The same day, the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) also commended the adoption, calling it a milestone in the global fight against the threats posed by cybercrimes. — VNS