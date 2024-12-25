Việt Nam treasures relations with China: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — The Party and Government of Việt Nam always attach importance to the intensification and development of the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long told Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei at their meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Long stressed that this is an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations.

To uphold the development trend of the two Parties and countries' relations in the coming time, especially in 2025 when they will celebrate the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, he asked the diplomat and the embassy to boost relevant Chinese authorities' close coordination with Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and localities to effectively implement the high-level agreements and common perceptions, maintain and promote regular meetings and exchanges between leaders of the two Parties and countries at all levels.

He also called on relevant agencies of both sides to increase exchanges and share experiences in the Party building, national governance, and lawmaking to support socio-economic development, while advancing substantive cooperation across various fields to gain greater results and bring tangible benefits to their people.

Besides, it is necessary to step up people-to-people exchanges, strengthen a solid social foundation to create new momentum for the Việt Nam - China relations, and soon carry out healthcare and education projects in northern mountainous areas of Việt Nam, according to Long.

For his part, the Chinese diplomat expressed his honour to assume the role of Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam in the context that the countries' friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership enter a new phase of development in which the two sides are working hard to build the Việt Nam - China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Agreeing with Long’s important remarks, he affirmed his readiness to work closely with Việt Nam's ministries, sectors, and localities to effectively implement the high-level agreements and common perceptions, with focus on successfully organising the Year of Việt Nam - China Humanistic Exchange 2025 to mark the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties, increasing high-level mutual visits and meetings, and fostering transport connectivity, economic - trade ties, culture - education cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

He also emphasised the necessity to further speed up the building of the Việt Nam - China community with a shared future in a substantive and effective manner, for practical benefits of the people of both nations. — VNS