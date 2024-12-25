Deputy PM receives Special Envoy of Palestinian President

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn received Special Envoy of the President and Advisor for International Affairs of Palestine Riad Malki in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Sơn highlighted the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Palestine, which began in 1968, even before the establishment of official bilateral diplomatic ties. He noted the solidarity and mutual support shared by Việt Nam and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) in their respective struggles for national liberation and independence.

The Deputy PM affirmed that Việt Nam always highly valued relations with traditional friends, including Palestine, and expressed Việt Nam’s deep sympathy over the immense hardships and challenges faced by the State and people of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He stressed the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as the enhancement of humanitarian aid efforts to provide essential support to the Palestinian people.

Sơn reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent stance of supporting the two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Malki expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s achievements in nation-building and development, and a desire to learn from its experience. He thanked the Southeast Asian nation for its steadfast solidarity and consistent support for the Palestinian people's just struggle.

He described Việt Nam as a model and an enduring source of inspiration for Palestinians in their pursuit of inalienable rights, the right to self-determination, and the right to establish an independent Palestinian State. Mentioning the current difficulties and losses faced by Palestine, he called on the international community, including Việt Nam, to continue supporting and promoting reconciliation efforts, peaceful conflict resolution and humanitarian aid for people in Gaza.

The two sides agreed to explore measures to overcome challenges and strengthen cooperation in potential areas such as trade, education, science-technology, and agriculture. They also discussed promoting cultural exchanges and deepening people-to-people connections. Both sides committed to advancing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the political consultation mechanism between the two foreign ministries, and expediting negotiations and signing of agreements to facilitate further collaboration.

Sơn said that Việt Nam is willing to work with the international community to provide humanitarian assistance and capacity-building support for Palestine.

Thanking Việt Nam for delivering proposals to enhance support and cooperation, the Palestinian guest highlighted the potential for further collaboration, and pledged to actively promote the implementation of the outcomes agreed during this meeting. — VNS