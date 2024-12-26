Army urged to improve combat readiness

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Thursday urged the army to improve their collective power and combat strength, while maintaining combat readiness to firmly protect the country’s airspace, seas, borders and cyberspace.

He was speaking while attending the 2024 national military-political conference in Hà Nội.

Cường praised the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence for their strategic advisory functions to the Party and the State in terms of their military performance and protecting the nation.

The entire army continues to maintain and promote its core role in building an all-people national defence force, he said.

The President requested the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to continue to do well in offering strategic advice to the Party and State regarding national defence and security, while improving research and forecasting capacity, having flexible and effective response policies to scenarios.

He urged the armed forces to adhere to the line of an all-people national defence and people's war, protecting the Fatherland in the new era, with the people as their foundation.

He also called for them to combine defending the nation with supporting the economy, to perform civil defence tasks and respond to non-traditional security challenges.

Relevant parties should research and develop military arts and combat to effectively respond to high-tech warfare while innovating quality of training, education and exercises to meet new combat conditions, he said.

The President highlighted the importance of international integration and defence diplomacy, and stepping up bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The armed forces must actively and responsibly participate in defence diplomacy activities at regional and international multilateral forums, and for United Nations peacekeeping activities.

Reviewing the defence-security performance in 2024, General Nguyễn Tân Cương, chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, highlighted defence activities at the local level, including delegations to visit and inspect Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelago, the DK1 platform and the islands of the southwestern region.

The forces have mobilised more than 214,000 troops and militia, more than 8,700 ships, helicopters and other means to prevent, fight against natural disasters, fires, as well as providing national search and rescue and emergency aid to fishermen and forces operating at sea, on islands, in remote areas and areas devastated by natural disasters.

The entire army held a series of events to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Điện Biên Phủ Victory, the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Việt Nam People's Army, and the 35th anniversary of the National Defence Day, according to the report.

He said the army has cleared bombs, mines, explosives, handled toxic chemicals, cleaning up more than 25,000 hectares of land. They have also supported victims of bombs, mines and toxic chemicals and to date, about 800,000 victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin have been supported with social security schemes. — VNS