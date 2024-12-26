PM Phạm Minh Chính requires public security sector to further promote its pioneering role

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday affirmed that the People's Public Security force had always upheld the spirit of "forgetting oneself for the country, well serving the people", ready to be a pioneer "on every frontline, anywhere, doing anything, in any circumstance".

Attending the 80th National Public Security Conference, organised in Hà Nội, the PM said that the public security sector had been excellent in completing its assigned tasks. It had driven many truly outstanding outcomes, marking great and important contributions to the overarching achievements and results of the country.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, PM Chính respectfully acknowledged, expressed gratitude and commended the contributions, dedication and sacrifices of officers and soldiers and congratulated the great achievements of the People's Public Security force.

At the same time, the PM emphasised a number of key tasks in the future, in which the sector should thoroughly grasp Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s direction: "The People's Public Security force needs to strongly innovate its thinking on protecting security and order and closely combine security and order protection with socio-economic development."

PM Chính wants the force to further promote its pioneering and exemplary role, implementing the guidelines, policies and laws of the Party and State, coordinating closely with ministries and departments, especially the People's Army, to promote the combined strength of the entire political system, the entire people and army in ensuring security and order.

The public security force must closely follow strategic areas, targets and partners, and perform its role well in advising and making recommendations to the Party and the State, across all fields.

Its important duties are maintaining political stability, serving economic development, ensuring social order and safety, expanding foreign relations and creating a peaceful, secure, and stable environment for the country’s growth.

In addition, the sector’s tasks are regularly and proactively attacking and suppressing all types of crimes, especially economic, corruption, waste and drugs, and financial, environmental and high-tech crimes.

In addition, it should create a secure, safe and healthy environment for economic and social development, strongly promote all people to participate in protecting national security, associated with effectively keeping public order in remote, border and island areas.

PM Chính requested the public security force to play the role of: “pioneering, leading, exemplary, leading” in innovation, creativity and national digital transformation.

He hopes the sector would pave the way in foreign affairs, enhance Việt Nam's contribution to maintaining peace in the world, uphold the spirit of solidarity and unity in Party building.

Vanguard

Speaking at the conference, Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang said that the 80th National Public Security Conference was an important milestone, of historical significance, affirming the growth of the People's Public Security force.

This year, he said, under the close, drastic, timely leadership and direction of the Party and State, together with close coordination of ministries, branches and local areas, the active accompaniment of the Fatherland Front and social organisations, the support and assistance of international friends, the People's Public Security force has overcome difficulties and challenges to successfully perform its task of ensuring security and order, maintain political stability, effectively serve economic, cultural, social and foreign affairs development of the country.

Among them, many outstanding tasks have been recorded including advisory functions with over 2,300 reports, proactively advising the Party and State on many important policies, guidelines and strategies on politics, economics, culture, society, national defence, security and foreign affairs.

The sector chairs and coordinates on the submission of eight laws and 17 decrees and has proposed amendments and supplements to 145 procedures. — VNS