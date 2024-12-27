Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam actively contributes to boosting ASEAN – Bangladesh relations

December 27, 2024 - 11:26
At the ASEAN Dhaka Committee (ADC)’s 62nd meeting in Dhaka on December 26, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Mạnh Cường thanked the ASEAN member nations’ embassies in Bangladesh for their enthusiastic support and cooperation during Việt Nam's tenure as the rotating chair of the ADC.
Participants at the 62nd meeting of the ASEAN Dhaka Committee (ADC) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 26. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh, in its role as the rotating chair of the ASEAN Dhaka Committee (ADC), hosted the committee’s 62nd meeting in Dhaka on December 26.

The meeting saw the participation of ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions from the ADC member countries, including Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Việt Nam.

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Mạnh Cường thanked the ASEAN member nations’ embassies in Bangladesh for their enthusiastic support and cooperation during Việt Nam's tenure as the rotating chair of the ADC.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to promoting research, proposing new initiatives, and collaborating with other the ADC member embassies to organise practical events in 2025, such as ASEAN Family Day and activities to celebrate the 58th founding anniversary of ASEAN in Dhaka.

Besides sharing information about each country's diplomatic activities, participants engaged in discussions on the current political and social situation in Bangladesh, a roadmap for the country's parliamentary elections, and the ADC’s activities that can be implemented in 2025.

They also explored measures to strengthen information exchange and mutual support among the ADC member embassies, aiming to better the effectiveness in carrying out their missions.

The discussions at the meeting provided valuable insights for ASEAN states’ diplomats, particularly as Bangladesh's interim government is facing pressures to implement reforms ahead of the country's general elections, which are scheduled to take place in late 2025 or early 2026.

The meeting contributed to fostering friendship and solidarity among ASEAN member nations, and intensifying cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Bangladesh. VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Embassy promotes Việt Nam-Bangladesh economic trade ties

Emphasising that Việt Nam is a coastal country with favourable conditions for agricultural and tourism development, the ambassador suggested both sides explore the potential for connectivity, exchanges, and parnerships between their localities, thereby enhancing collaboration and sharing development experience in various fields, as well as promoting economic, trade, and investment cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.
Economy

VN, Bangladesh firms discuss wide-ranging co-operation

While trade between Bangladesh and Việt Nam has seen remarkable growth, it is restricted to a few products and there is huge potential to boost it by diversifying the trade basket, a bilateral networking event heard in HCM City on August 7. 

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Army urged to improve combat readiness

The forces have mobilised more than 214,000 troops, militia and self-defence forces, more than 8,700 ships, helicopters and other means to prevent, fight against natural disasters, fires, as well as providing domestic water, search and rescue and emergency aid to fishermen and forces operating at sea, on islands, in remote areas and areas devastated by natural disasters.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom