Việt Nam actively contributes to boosting ASEAN – Bangladesh relations

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh, in its role as the rotating chair of the ASEAN Dhaka Committee (ADC), hosted the committee’s 62nd meeting in Dhaka on December 26.

The meeting saw the participation of ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions from the ADC member countries, including Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Việt Nam.

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Mạnh Cường thanked the ASEAN member nations’ embassies in Bangladesh for their enthusiastic support and cooperation during Việt Nam's tenure as the rotating chair of the ADC.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to promoting research, proposing new initiatives, and collaborating with other the ADC member embassies to organise practical events in 2025, such as ASEAN Family Day and activities to celebrate the 58th founding anniversary of ASEAN in Dhaka.

Besides sharing information about each country's diplomatic activities, participants engaged in discussions on the current political and social situation in Bangladesh, a roadmap for the country's parliamentary elections, and the ADC’s activities that can be implemented in 2025.

They also explored measures to strengthen information exchange and mutual support among the ADC member embassies, aiming to better the effectiveness in carrying out their missions.

The discussions at the meeting provided valuable insights for ASEAN states’ diplomats, particularly as Bangladesh's interim government is facing pressures to implement reforms ahead of the country's general elections, which are scheduled to take place in late 2025 or early 2026.

The meeting contributed to fostering friendship and solidarity among ASEAN member nations, and intensifying cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Bangladesh. VNS