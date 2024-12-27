Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Condolences extended to India over death of former PM

December 27, 2024 - 21:27
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday sent a message of condolences to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over the passing of Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (right) welcomes and held talks with late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on a state visit to the Republic of India in New Delhi on November 20 last year. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday sent a message of condolences to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over the passing of Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended his condolences to India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Army urged to improve combat readiness

The forces have mobilised more than 214,000 troops, militia and self-defence forces, more than 8,700 ships, helicopters and other means to prevent, fight against natural disasters, fires, as well as providing domestic water, search and rescue and emergency aid to fishermen and forces operating at sea, on islands, in remote areas and areas devastated by natural disasters.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom