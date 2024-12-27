Condolences extended to India over death of former PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday sent a message of condolences to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over the passing of Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended his condolences to India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. — VNS