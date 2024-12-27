Condolences extended to India over death of former PM

Việt Nam and India strengthen people-to-people ties
Việt Nam and India shared a long and rich historical relationship, one that was nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru - two great leaders of the two nations.
|Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (right) welcomes and held talks with late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on a state visit to the Republic of India in New Delhi on November 20 last year. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng
HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday sent a message of condolences to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over the passing of Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India.
On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended his condolences to India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. — VNS