State President sends sympathy to Azerbaijan over plane crash

December 27, 2024 - 22:12
State President Lương Cường on Friday sent a message of sympathy to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
An Embraer 190 operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Baku to Grozny in Russia, crashes on Wednesday morning near Aktau City in western Kazakhstan, killing 38 people. There are 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board. — THX/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Friday sent a message of sympathy to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft two days ago, which resulted in numerous fatalities. — VNS

