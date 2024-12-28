Police warn of disguised gambling in popular 'Blind Bag' games

HÀ NỘI — In recent weeks, a concerning trend has emerged on social media platforms in Việt Nam, where the popular "blind bag" game is being exploited to run disguised gambling schemes during livestreams.

Authorities have raised alarms over these activities, which carry significant legal and financial risks for participants.

Hà Nội's police have revealed that certain influencers on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and other social media sites are hosting livestreams featuring the "blind bag" game.

Participants are enticed to purchase numbered tickets associated with these mystery bags, with prices ranging from VNĐ20,000 (US$0.79) to VNĐ50,000 ($1.96) per number.

During these livestreams, the hosts use randomising methods such as spinning a wheel or rolling dice to determine the winners. The prize for each winning number is a mystery bag that is opened live to reveal its contents.

Hosts often promote the bags as containing trendy collectibles, jewelry, or other high-value items, further enticing viewers to spend money.

However, the police warn that this activity is essentially gambling. Participants are wagering money without knowing the outcome, while organisers profit from the disparity between ticket sales and the cost of the prizes.

They also say hosting these livestreams constitutes organising gambling, which is illegal under Article 321 of Việt Nam’s Penal Code. Meanwhile, those who participate in such activities, knowingly or not, are considered gamblers under the law.

The penalties for gambling range from fines of VNĐ20 million ($786) to VNĐ100 million ($3,929), non-custodial reform for up to three years, or imprisonment for six months to three years, depending on the monetary value involved.

Even smaller stakes under VNĐ5 million ($196) can result in administrative fines of VNĐ200,000 ($7.9) to VNĐ500,000 ($19.6) for minor gambling violations.

Additionally, fines of up to VNĐ5 million can be imposed for other gambling-related offenses, such as hosting or facilitating illegal betting activities.

The police have issued a strong warning, urging citizens to avoid participating in any pay-to-play games or prize-draw activities on social media platforms.

These activities, they emphasise, often carry hidden legal risks and exploit participants under the guise of entertainment.

They also encourage the public to report livestreams or advertisements that promote disguised gambling schemes.

Timely reporting can help law enforcement crack down on these illegal activities and protect unsuspecting individuals from falling into legal and financial trouble. — VNS