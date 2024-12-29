Party chief pays homage to President Hồ Chí Minh in Nghệ An

NGHỆ AN — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Sunday offered incense and flowers in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the Chung Sơn Temple dedicated to the revered leader's ancestors, and at the Kim Liên Special National Relic Site in Nam Đàn District, the central province of Nghệ An - the homeland of the late President.

The event took place ahead of the New Year 2025 and the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3).

At the special national relic site, the Party chief and his entourage expressed their profound gratitude to President Hồ Chí Minh, the great leader of the Vietnamese Party and people as well as a legendary figure in the nation's struggle for independence.

They pledged to maintain unity, seize opportunities to propel Việt Nam into a new era – that of the nation’s rise, and follow the late leader’s ideology, morality and lifestyle.

Located in Kim Liên and Nam Giang communes, the site preserves artefacts and relics closely connected to the family, childhood, and the two visits President Hồ Chí Minh made to his hometown later in his life.

Meanwhile, the Chung Sơn Temple holds deep historical ties with the childhood of the late President. It was inaugurated in 2020 to commemorate his 130th birth anniversary.

The same morning, Party General Secretary Lâm and the delegation offered flowers and incense at the memorial site of Party General Secretary Lê Hồng Phong, an eminent disciple of President Hồ Chí Minh, in Hưng Thông Commune, Hưng Nguyên District.

Lê Hồng Phong was remembered as an outstanding revolutionary who dedicated his brief but impactful 40-year life to the Party and nation's development. His legacy continues to inspire current and future generations in Việt Nam's ongoing journey of innovation and development. — VNA/VNS