Top legislator outlines vision for Huế's metropolitan future

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has ordered the central city of Huế, which will become a centrally-run city next year, to achieve double-digit growth while working to preserve its imperial cultural heritage to turn itself into a cultural, tourism, and intensive healthcare hub in Southeast Asia under a resolution of the Politburo.

The top legislator made the statement at a working session on Sunday with the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Thừa Thiên-Huế Province on its socio-economic development in 2024 and orientations for 2025.

NA Chairman Mẫn highlighted the province's unique characteristics as a sacred land which is home to talented people and embodies the quintessence of Vietnamese culture. He also emphasised the locality’s strategic position as a gateway to the East-West economic corridor, positioning it as a crucial nexus for economic, political, cultural, and security matters in the central region and the country as a whole.

He praised the achievements that the local Party Committee, administration, and residents have carved out over the past time across the areas of socio-economy development, building political system, and ensuring defence–security.

Mẫn congratulated the province on its upcoming elevation to centrally-governed city status, saying this is a demonstration of the persistent efforts by generations of local leaders and residents in nearly three decades.

For future tasks, he proposed reviewing Resolution 18-NQ/TW of the Party Central Committee with high determination, ensuring a streamlined, strong, efficient, and effective apparatus.

In addition to the departments and sectors that are being restructured, those not included in the re-organisation plan must also streamline their internal organisation, he stressed, noting the need to help the staff feel secure during the process.

He said policies for officials after the restructuring will be issued, and that personnel for the grassroots level will be strengthened.

The NA Standing Committee has issued Resolution No 1314/NQ-UBTVQH15 on the restructuring of administrative units at the district and commune levels in Huế City for the 2023-25 period, he said, adding it is necessary to focus on directing the restructuring and take drastic solutions to address issues related to office buildings and assets, ensuring they are not wasted or left abandoned.

The top legislator required Huế authorities to focus on implementing the city's master plan, as well as land use and socio-economic planning, with a focus on preserving cultural values by 2030 with a vision to 2045, while urging more efforts and attention to addressing obstacles to socio-economic development.

He urged the People's Council and People's Committee of Huế City to proactively issue documents guiding the implementation of the Law on Public Investment (amended) issued recently by the NA, and decrees and circulars to be issued by the Government to implement the laws and resolutions.

The leader also asked the locality to take the initiative to stay ahead in attracting both domestic and foreign investment; promote public investment disbursement; accelerate the implementation of national target programmes; maintain national security and defence, and ensure social order and safety.

He called on Huế to invest more in science and technology, and education and training to keep up with the great transformation and new development of the country.

According to deputy secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Phương, who also serves as the chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Thừa Thiên-Huế fulfilled 13 out of 15 key socio-economic development indicators this year.

It gained US$1.3 billion from exports, a year-on-year increase of 33.1 per cent, while total social investment surpassed VNĐ34 trillion VND ($1.33 billion), representing a growth of nearly 17 per cent. Furthermore, local livelihoods have been improved, with a focus given to social welfare, particularly in mountainous areas.

The NA’s resolution on piloting several mechanisms and policies to develop Thừa Thiên-Huế Province has provided a significant boost to investments in local socio-economic infrastructure, he added. — VNA/VNS