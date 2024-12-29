PM asks for revisions to avoid legal vacuum during apparatus restructuring

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired the fourth meeting of the steering committee for reviewing and organising the settlement of bottlenecks in the legal system in Hà Nội on Sunday.

The event focused on problems related to legal regulations on power decentralisation and authorisation, especially the legal documents affected by the apparatus restructuring.

Members of the steering committee held that legal documents should be amended and supplemented to secure a sufficient legal basis for apparatus restructuring, avoid a legal vacuum, and ensure normal and uninterrupted operations of agencies, organisations, units, businesses, and people during the restructuring.

They called for revising the rules on power decentralisation and authorisation so that the legal system is clear and creates space for creativity and development. They also underlined the need to encourage the spirit of thinking big, acting bold, and daring to bear responsibility to reform and restructure the state administrative apparatus towards leanness, strength, efficiency, and effectiveness.

PM Chính, who is also head of the steering committee, demanded legal documents be issued quickly to serve the apparatus restructuring and ensure operations are not disrupted during the process.

He emphasised the importance of assigning tasks to those with the best management capacity.

In addition, rather than working on areas where people and businesses already excel at, the State should focus on management, building strategies and plans, facilitating development, designing tools for examination and monitoring, policy making, and creating space for creativity in the activities that are allowed by the laws.

The Government leader stressed the need to boost the decentralisation of power in tandem with the allocation of resources and the improvement of implementation capabilities, and that all resources must be unlocked to gain double-digit growth in coming years.

The PM asked ministries and agencies to quickly review specialised laws to step up power decentralisation to remove procedural obstacles for investment projects.

In addition, they were told to proactively review and consider amendments and supplements to the legal documents affected by the apparatus restructuring to steer clear of a legal vacuum during the implementation of new tasks. — VNA/VNS