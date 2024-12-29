Russia is ready to enhance comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam: ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Russia is willing to enhance the practical cooperation with Việt Nam across multiple fields to continue the long-standing relations between the two countries, according to Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gennady S. Bezdetko.

A recent review of Việt Nam-Russia cooperation in 2024 showed that their bilateral ties have seen progress at various levels, notably with the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Southeast Asian nation in June 2024.

A joint statement and 15 cooperation documents were signed during this visit, which created momentum for legislative and executive bodies as well as parties and public organisations, said Bezdetko.

In September of the same year, Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn paid a visit to Russia for the third meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission for Cooperation between the Russian State Duma and the Vietnamese NA, resulting in an agreement to bolster collaboration between the two legislative bodies.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also travelled to Russia to attend the expanded BRICS Summit in Kazan in October.

Ambassador Bezdetko noted that the meeting between PM Chính and President Putin on the sidelines of the summit took place in an atmosphere of warmth and trust, yielding significant directions for enhancing bilateral ties.

Steady growth was also reported in trade and economic cooperation, especially with the effective operation of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, which celebrated its 25th anniversary of establishment in Moscow in September in the presence of Vietnamese Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà and his Russian counterpart Dmitry N. Chernyshenko.

Việt Nam and Russia are drafting a comprehensive plan for bilateral cooperation to 2030, with a roadmap focusing on trade and investment, industry, energy, transportation, information technology, science and education.

Economic cooperation

The strong bilateral relations and high-level political trust are contributing to the robust development of mutually beneficial business cooperation between the two countries, according to Viacheslav Kharinov, Russian Trade Representative in Việt Nam.

Russian businesses are actively expanding operations and investment in Africa, Latin America and Asia, especially the Southeast Asian markets, said Kharinov as he spoke to the press about Russia’s export-focused policies.

Despite the complex global situation, Việt Nam and Russia reported positive results in trade turnover in terms of both conventional and emerging products.

“We can see growth in business activities, which has attained certain successes, and high potential in a range of joint projects across various sectors,” said Kharinov.

The two countries continue to see success in oil and gas cooperation, with the joint venture Vietsovpetro, established in 1981, celebrating the extraction of its 250-millionth tonne of oil in June 2024.

Russian automotive manufacturer GAZ has sold about 2,500 vehicles to the Vietnamese market since it opened a production line in central Đà Nẵng City at the end of 2020. Russia’s leading car manufacturer AvtoVAZ is also looking into entering this Southeast Asian country’s market.

In addition to the automobile industry, the two countries also have great potential to expand cooperation in healthcare, pharmaceuticals as well as IT, said the Russian Trade Representative in Việt Nam.

Data from the General Department of Việt Nam Customs showed that in the first 11 months of 2024, trade turnover between Việt Nam and Russia reached US$4.15 billion, of which Russia’s exports to Việt Nam were $2.03 billion and imports from Việt Nam were $2.12 billion.

Russia’s top exports to Việt Nam are coal, fertilisers and seafood products, while Việt Nam’s key exports to Russia are textiles and garments, machinery and coffee products.

In addition to the Free Trade Agreement between Việt Nam and Eurasian Economic Union (VN–EAEU FTA) that took effect in 2016, Việt Nam also takes part in 16 other agreements that aimed at simplifying customs procedures.

“Promoting mutually beneficial industrial cooperation will create new momentum for the development of non-resource, non-energy exports from Russia to the markets of other countries in the region, while also introducing new goods and opportunities into Việt Nam’s trade and economy,” said Kharinov.

Last year, at the 24th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, the two sides discussed improving the implementation of the VN–EAEU FTA as well as feasible measures to increase bilateral trade turnover by 2025.

One of the priorities for bilateral economic and trade cooperation is to ensure transactions between Russian and Vietnamese businesses. In this situation, the Việt Nam-Russia Joint Venture Bank (VRB) has established a payment system using local currencies.

In regard to energy collaboration, in the context of Việt Nam’s plan to resume the Ninh Thuận Nuclear Power project, ambassador Bezdetko reiterated Russia’s readiness to assist Việt Nam in nuclear energy development. In the past, about 300 Vietnamese nationals have been sent to Russian universities to pursue nuclear energy studies.

Cultural and educational exchanges

Along with promoting political and economic ties, cultural and educational exchanges between Việt Nam and Russia were also a priority for cooperation.

The majority of these activities were carried out by the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Hà Nội, which has been active for over two decades, said the centre’s director Vladimir V. Murashkin.

The centre, commonly known as the 'Russian House', has become a vibrant hub for cultural exchange, offering exhibitions, film screenings, language lessons and contests, discussions as well as various chamber music concerts.

Russia continues to offer 1,000 government scholarships for Vietnamese students every year, said Murashkin.

The year 2025 will mark major celebrations for both countries, notably the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam’s reunification, the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s Independence Day, and the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism.

Bezdetko noted that both countries’ foreign ministries are coordinating to organise various events, including delegation exchanges, press conferences, roundtable discussions, art performances and cultural exhibitions.

The Russian ambassador said: “Our achievements clearly reflect the common stance of both sides in promoting a comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as the alignment of our views on current issues in the regional and international agenda, which facilitating the further strengthening of our relations.” — VNS