PM offers incense in tribute to late government leaders

HCM CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình offered incense in tribute to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Phạm Hùng and late PM Võ Văn Kiệt at the residences of their families in HCM Ciy on January 4 evening.

In memory of late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Phạm Hùng (1912–1988), the delegation expressed their profound reverence for his contributions to the cause of national construction and defence.

PM Chính hailed late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Phạm Hùng as a shining example of revolutionary ethics and unwavering loyalty to the Party's revolutionary cause. He was always ready to fight and sacrifice for national independence and freedom and well-being of the people, he said.

With over 75 years of life and 60 years dedicated to revolutionary activities, he earned the trust of the Party and the people, holding numerous pivotal roles during Vietnam’s past struggle for national liberation and its subsequent reconstruction and development, he said.

Honouring the legacy of late PM Võ Văn Kiệt, who passed away in 2008, PM Chính lauded him as an eminent leader and an outstanding disciple of President Hồ Chí Minh. Known for his democratic approach and hands-on working style, Kiệt blended theory with practice, upheld the principle of speaking and acting in unison. His boldness, decisiveness, and accountability left an indelible mark on Việt Nam's journey of renewal, integration and development.

Many of his enduring contributions have been and will continue to be upheld by the Party, State and people in the ongoing efforts to build and defend the Fatherland of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. These contributions serve as a foundation as the nation moves toward a new era of prosperity, strength and development, he said. — VNS