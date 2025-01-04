Top legislator presents Tet gifts to disadvantaged people, armed forces in Yên Bái

YÊN BÁI — As the Lunar New Year Festival (Tết) approaches, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn visited and handed over gifts to armed forces, families of revolutionary contributors, poor residents, and those affected by Typhoon Yagi in the northern mountainous province of Yên Bái on Saturday.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Trần Huy Tuấn took the occasion to inform the NA leader about the province’s achievements last year. Yên Bái saw 130 out of its 146 communes meeting the new-style rural standards. The local per capita income reached VNĐ56.3 million (US$2,214), and its multidimensional poverty rate declined to 8.67 percent, placing the province sixth among the fourteen localities in the region.

Lauding such outcomes, Mẫn said they contributed positively to the country’s overall progress. He noted that Việt Nam fulfilled all of its 15 socio-economic targets, with State budget collection exceeding VNĐ2 quadrillion, an annual increase of nineteen per cent, and export turnover standing at about $782 billion, the highest amount to date.

The top legislator called on the locality to swiftly and effectively issue documents under its jurisdiction to implement the NA’s laws and resolutions, as well as the Government’s decrees, in accordance with the principles of decentralization and delegation. This approach aligns with the motto of "local authorities decide, act, and take responsibility".

Mẫn also urged the province to comprehensively review its targets, especially challenging ones, and develop practical, effective solutions to fulfill its objectives in 2025. He stressed the importance of preparing documents, personnel, and organisational plans for local Party Congresses at all levels for the 2025-2030 tenure, leading up to the 14th National Party Congress, in line with the Politburo's Directive No 35.

Additionally, Yên Bái was requested to expedite the disbursement of funds for national target programmes and maintain a focus on supporting policy-beneficiary families, revolutionary contributors, and impoverished households, ensuring they fully benefit from the Party’s and State's preferential policies.

On this occasion, the NA Chairman presented Tết gifts to officers and soldiers of the provincial Military Command; social policy beneficiaries, poor and near-poor households, disadvantaged families and those affected by typhoon Yagi in Yên Bình and Trấn Yên districts and Yên Bái City.

Visiting the provincial Department of Public Security, Mẫn presented twenty gifts to officers with disadvantaged backgrounds. He also visited Nguyễn Duy Cảnh, whose house in Yên Bái City collapsed due to typhoon Yagi, and Nguyễn Trọng Hùng – a war veteran classified as one-fourth disabled, offering them presents and encouragement. — VNS