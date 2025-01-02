Deputy PM urges specific roadmap for EV shift, as air pollution worsens

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on Thursday emphasised the need for comprehensive solutions to reduce pollution sources, with a focus on addressing emissions from petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles by shifting to electric vehicles (EVs).

This is the State's responsibility to the people and there must have specific and timely actions, given severe air pollution, particularly in major cities and densely populated urban areas, Hà said at a meeting with representatives of several ministries and sectors, which looked into a report on policy proposals to encourage the manufacturing and use of EVs in Việt nam.

He urged ministries and agencies to propose comprehensive policies and specific roadmaps to bring about significant changes in public and business awareness and behaviours to reduce the production, importation, and use of petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles, while promoting the transition to green transportation.

Additionally, efforts must be made to increase investment in green public transportation, establish convenient public transport routes and stations, and develop traffic flow plans for personal vehicles based on pollution levels in different areas.

Deputy Minister of Transport Lê Anh Tuấn stated that the ministry has built and issued standards and regulations related to controlling emissions from petrol and diesel vehicles, while encouraging the use of electric and green-fueled ones, and investing in infrastructure to support green transportation.

Notably, Hà Nội and HCM City, Việt Nam's two largest cities, are developing plans to transition their public transportation systems from petrol and diesel to electric and green-fueled vehicles, marking a significant step toward sustainable urban mobility.

Deputy PM Hà urged the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to promptly complete and issue emission standards and regulations for operating vehicles; as well as criteria for identifying areas and localities with high air pollution indexes that need to implement solutions to limit polluting vehicles and switch to green alternatives.

He stressed the need to study models and experiences of some countries in coordinating with international organisations to access green financial resources to switch to green vehicles.

Ha also requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade to review the roadmap for fuel conversion in accordance with emission standards for vehicles in Việt Nam; and propose incentives and a roadmap for the use of green and clean fuels.

The Ministry of Finance was required to consider using economic tools to regulate vehicle usage behaviour, and policies to support people and businesses in converting petrol and diesel vehicles to green ones, encourage the use of green public transport, and give priority to bidding and public procurement for green vehicles. — VNS