NA Chairman meets veterans of Regiment 271

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with a delegation of veterans and revolution contributors from Regiment 271 of the Trị Thiên Military Region on December 31.

The meeting in Hà Nội took place on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024).

Extending his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the veterans of Regiment 271, Mân highlighted the Vietnam People's Army's 80-year tradition of loyalty to the nation, devotion to the people, and readiness to fight and sacrifice for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland and for socialism.

With its brilliant feats of arms, he noted, Regiment 271 of the Trị Thiên Military Region has made significant contributions to these proud and glorious chapters in the history of the nation and the military.

The top legislator also shared updates on Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements in 2024. Despite numerous challenges, including severe human and material losses caused by super Typhoon Yagi, the macroeconomy remains stable, inflation was kept under control, and all 15 major socio-economic targets were achieved or exceeded.

State budget revenue was estimated at over VNĐ1.87 quadrillion (about US$73.4 billion), and total foreign trade turnover reached a record high of VNĐ782 billion. Foreign investment inflows rose significantly while social welfare, national defence, and security were guaranteed.

Looking ahead to 2025, a pivotal year for Việt Nam to make breakthroughs to enter a new era - that of the nation's rise, he voiced his hope that the veterans and revolution contributors of Regiment 271 will continue to uphold the noble traditions of "Uncle Hồ's soldiers". He asked them to set bright examples in labour and production, contribute to their hometowns' prosperity and national development, and increase educating the young on the revolutionary tradition.

Additionally, he called on them to help maintain local security and social order, effectively implement the Party’s resolutions and directives on war veteran affairs, and ensure the efficient enforcement of the Ordinance on War Veterans, issued on October 7, 2005 by the NA Standing Committee.

Regiment 271 was established in August 1971 as a key mobile unit of Military Region 4. Shortly after its formation, it was deployed to the Trị Thiên Military Region for combat operations.

Between August 1971 and February 1983, Regiment 271 achieved numerous commendable feats, including participating in the 81-day campaign of defending Quảng Trị Citadel in 1972, upgrading tens of kilometres of roads and hundreds of bridges, providing tens of thousands of workdays to support local communities, donating tens of tonnes of rice and essential goods, defusing thousands of mines and bombs, and repatriating hundreds of sets of martyrs' remains for reburial at domestic cemeteries. — VNS