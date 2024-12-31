Prime Minister holds dialogue with farmers

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on December 31 chaired his 2024 dialogue with farmers, designed to inspire aspirations for wealth creation and contribute to the development of a prosperous and happy nation, as Việt Nam confidently steps into a new era.

This annual event provides a platform for the Government leader to directly listen to the recommendations and proposals from farmers, cooperatives, experts, scientists, and businesses in order to effectively implement the Party's and the State's guidelines and policies.

This year’s dialogue, held in-person at the Government Office and connected to the People's Committees of all 63 provinces and centrally-run cities, attract over 4,500 delegates, including more than 2,000 farmers and cooperative representatives.

Addressing the event, PM Chính stated that the event’s primary goal is to honour the contributions of farmers, cooperatives, and those working in agriculture and rural areas, which have helped the country achieve its set goals for 2024.

A highlight of the year’s achievements, he pointed out, was the record-breaking agricultural export-import turnover, which reached approximately 62.5 billion USD, far exceeding the Prime Minister’s target of US$55 billion. This milestone underscores the critical importance of agriculture, farmers, and rural areas in Việt Nam’s overall development.

Looking ahead to 2025, the Prime Minister called for continued progress and breakthroughs in the agriculture sector and rural areas, especially in the context of the country's ambition to achieve a GDP growth rate of at least 8 per cent, surpassing the targets set by the Government and the National Assembly. This would lay the foundation for double-digit growth in the years to come.

He required delegates to share valuable experiences and lessons to work together in building the country, developing ecological agriculture, and creating modern rural areas.

Ahead of the dialogue, the Việt Nam Farmers' Union Central Committee organized multiple channels to gather questions, opinions, and suggestions from farmers, cooperatives, experts, scientists, and businesses in the agriculture and rural development sector. As a result, nearly 3,000 submissions were received, covering a wide range of issues related to agriculture, rural development, and the needs of farmers. VNS