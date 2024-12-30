PM reviews reorganisation of defence, public security ministries

HÀ NỘI - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a working session with the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) in Hà Nội on Monday to review their apparatus reorganisation.

The activity was part of a resolution adopted by the 12th Party Central Committee in 2017 and aimed at continued reform and reorganisation of the political system to ensure it is lean, efficient, and effective.

PM Chính, who is also head of the Government Steering Committee for the review of the resolution implementation, lauded both ministries for their serious and prompt efforts in organisational restructuring, urging them to work closely with the Ministry of Home Affairs to quickly collect feedback, finalise the first-phase report to submit it to relevant authorities, and continue working on the next steps of the restructuring process.

Calling for a thorough review and restructuring of units and agencies, he stressed the need to align with the conclusions, guidelines, and orientations set by the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Central Steering Committee for the review of the resolution implementation.

The focus, he said, should be on reducing administrative procedures and intermediary processes, and enhancing decentralisation and delegation of power at the grassroots level. Efforts should also be made to accelerate digital transformation, strengthen data infrastructure, and study and develop artificial intelligence for dual-use purposes.

For the MPS, he underscored the need to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of state management in crime and resident management, criminal records, and traffic safety. - VNS