Defence cooperation contributes to stability, prosperity of Việt Nam, Laos

VIENTIANE — The Lao Ministry of National Defence hosted a meeting to mark the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All People’s Defence Festival (December 22) in Vientiane on Monday morning, bringing together senior officers of the Lao People's Army.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm highlighted the formation and development of the VPA over the past 80 years, as well as the fruitful cooperation between the two defence ministries.

The VPA has always striven to achieve the goals of peace, independence, social progress, and national development, with the principles of self-defence, proactivity, and determination to prevent the risk of war and promote socio-economic development and foreign affairs, he said.

Defence cooperation has been identified as a pillar in the bilateral relationship, contributing to maintaining political stability in each country, the diplomat said, adding the two sides have effectively supported each other through regularly exchanging experiences and coordinating efforts in combating transnational crime.

Many projects on economic cooperation and defence and security infrastructure building between the two armies have proven effective, contributing to bringing stability and prosperity to the people of both nations, especially those in remote and disadvantaged areas, Tam went on.

For his part, Lao Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Khamlieng Outhakaysone said the Party, Government, army, and people of Laos have always deeply understood that every victory in Laos' revolutionary struggle for national liberation in the past, as well as in the current national defence, construction, and development is closely linked to the solidarity and valuable support of the Party, Government, and people of Vietnam, especially the VPA.

He stressed that his country always considers the Laos - Vietnam special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation as a good and rare tradition, a key and decisive factor in the victory in the revolutionary cause of each country, and the most valuable asset of the two Parties, States, armies, and peoples.

The Lao officer affirmed that the Party, State, army, and people of Laos are determined to protect this precious asset, and will continue to steadfastly further intensify the friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. — VNS