PM congratulates new Premier of DPRK’s Cabinet

PM receives new DPRK Ambassador
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on September 21 received Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Ri Sung Guk.
|Premier of the Cabinet of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Pak Thae Song. Photo KCNA
HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday sent a message of congratulations to Pak Thae Song on his appointment as Premier of the Cabinet of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Việt Nam and the DPRK established diplomatic relations on January 31, 1950. – VNS