PM congratulates new Premier of DPRK’s Cabinet

December 30, 2024 - 21:28
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday sent a message of congratulations to Pak Thae Song, Premier of the Cabinet of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Premier of the Cabinet of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Pak Thae Song. Photo KCNA

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday sent a message of congratulations to Pak Thae Song on his appointment as Premier of the Cabinet of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Việt Nam and the DPRK established diplomatic relations on January 31, 1950. – VNS

Politics & Law

Vietnamese, DPRK senior party officials hold talks

Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung held talks with visiting Director of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Song Nam in Hà Nội on Monday.

