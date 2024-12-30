Top legislator urges restructuring within NA Office

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has underscored the pressing need to complete the restructuring and streamlining of the NA committees and NA Standing Committee agencies, departments and units under the NA Office.

Addressing a conference to review the NA Office’s 2024 performance and set tasks for next year in Hà Nội on Monday, Mẫn, who is a Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Delegation to the NA, praised the office for its timely advice and effective support for the successful hosting of six NA sessions, 33 regular sessions and seven important conferences of the NA Standing Committee in 2024.

Looking ahead to 2025, he asked the NA Office to continue to give advice and serve the Party organisations within the NA in successfully realising the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, as well as the 9th and 10th sessions, and any extraordinary sessions of the 15th legislature. The office will also be instrumental in reviewing and decision-making on critical issues related to socio-economic development, finance, and state budget, he added.

To accomplish these tasks, the NA Office must embrace innovation and excel in its missions in various areas. This includes ensuring the quality of its staff, improving professionalism with scientific methods, and strengthening coordination.

As 2025 is set to be a year of major events, including Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress and the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term, Chairman Mẫn urged the office, its Party Committee and trade union to elevate their sense of responsibility, unity, and creativity.

He called for a review and proposal to amend and supplement laws and resolutions related to the restructuring and streamlining of the organisational apparatus, as well as updates to the NA Standing Committee’s working regulations.

With the already-issued Resolution on breakthroughs in sci-tech development, innovation and national digital transformation, he underscored the need to accelerate the application of information technology and digital transformation within the NA Office. This should be closely linked with administrative reform to ensure smooth processes, enhance connectivity, and facilitate timely and effective sharing of information and data. – VNS