Tết Book Street Festival welcomes Spring with knowledge, renewed thinking

HCM CITY – The 2026 Lunar New Year Book Street Festival officially opened on February 15 in HCM City.

Over more than a decade, the annual festival has become a distinctive cultural hallmark of the city, promoting and spreading reading culture. With its core message of welcoming Spring with knowledge and beginning the new year with renewed thinking, the event transforms traditional spring outings into a journey of enriching enduring spiritual values.

This year’s festival space has been expanded across three locations: Sài Gòn Ward, Bình Dương Ward and Vũng Tàu Ward. A symbolic highlight is the Hồ Chí Minh Cultural Space, designed under the artistic concept “Bamboo Forest Telling Stories.” The installation features 16 vertical banners quoting literary works about late President Hồ Chí Minh, alongside eight large book pillars showcasing thematic publications.

The eight-day exhibition also commemorates key historical milestones, including the 115th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh’s departure to seek a path for national salvation (1911–2026) and the 50th anniversary of Sài Gòn – Gia Định officially being renamed Hồ Chí Minh City (1976–2026). Visitors can explore a large-format English-language book on the late leader’s life and career, as well as the “Hồ Chí Minh Heritage Bookshelf” featuring nearly 70 titles. The integration of historical milestones within the book space creates a meaningful bridge between tradition and the spirit of innovation that characterises the country’s most dynamic metropolis.

According to Trần Kim Cúc from the HCM City General Science Library, a new feature of the exhibition is featuring HCM City after administrative merger. Visitors can scan QR codes to access detailed digital information, experiencing a blend of traditional display and modern technology.

In addition to rare books on display, the festival also dedicates space to technology-driven reading applications, including AI and AR books and digital libraries, reflecting contemporary reading trends in the era of digital transformation. An international integration zone, themed “The Circle of Knowledge Exchange,” brings together foreign consulates and international publishers, showcasing bilingual publications and hosting cultural exchanges.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Huỳnh Thế Thuận affirmed that from its modest beginnings, the Lunar New Year Book Street Festival has grown into a signature cultural event and a meaningful rendezvous for residents and visitors alike. The city consistently regards the promotion of reading culture as a vital mission in fostering well-rounded human development. — VNA/VNS