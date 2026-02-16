New movies coming to theatres to entertain audience in Tết

HCM CITY — Vietnamese producers are introducing heartwarming movies to entertain all family members during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

With a lineup of Vietnamese celebrities, the directorial debut movie on fatherhood by comic actor Trường Giang is one of the most anticipated films for the special occasion.

Nhà Ba Tôi Một Phòng (A Room Called Home) is set in an old one-room apartment, depicting a relationship between a traditional father and his free-spirited Gen Z daughter.

Giang’s drama has been questioned for its old-fashioned topic, but he remains confident in his debut work.

Giang said, “Tết is a time for bringing generations together, so a movie that anyone can watch is our goal.”

He expected the movie to spread a positive and beautiful message of family love.

The director will play the father in the movie, while young actress Đoàn Minh Anh will perform the role of the daughter.

Giang also invited favourite actors and singers to join the film, such as Anh Tú and Lê Khánh, promising to bring audiences joyful and emotional moments during the holiday.

Comedy drama Báu Vật Trời Cho (A Gift from Heaven) is catching the audience’s attention with the second collaboration of actress Phương Anh Đào and actor Tuấn Trần.

Directed by Lê Thanh Sơn, the film portrays a single mother who gave birth through IVF using donated sperm. She moves to a coastal fishing village with her son, and they accidentally cross paths with the man unknowingly tied to the son’s existence.

Sơn said, “Báu Vật Trời Cho is a vibrant, feel-good family film filled with laughter, emotion, and heartfelt connections. It is a colourful celebration of love and family for the holiday season.”

The appearance of Đào and Tuấn, along with veteran actors Kim Xuân and Quách Ngọc Ngoan, guarantees box office.

Both actors were featured in the blockbuster Mai by filmmaker Trấn Thành.

Đào played a massage therapist named Mai, who faces misfortunes in life. After moving into an old apartment, she meets Dương (played by Tuấn Trần), a rich young man who wants to experience a normal life, and both fall in love.

After 41 days in theatres, Mai raked in VNĐ520 billion (US$20.1 million) and sold around 6.5 million tickets, becoming the second highest-grossing Vietnamese film of all time.

The movie also won best motion picture, best actress, best script editor and best production designer at the Golden Kite Awards presented by the Việt Nam Cinema Association in 2024.

Trấn Thành, known for many high-grossing movies in Việt Nam, will enter the Tết season with the thriller drama titled Thỏ Ơi!! (Bunnie!!) for audiences aged 18 and above.

The work revolves around complicated relationships among the characters. It is set up at a talk show in which participants hide under anonymous masks, unveiling their secrets to the public.

The film features new faces in the industry, including rapper Pháo and singers Lyly and Văn Mai Hương, together with actors Quốc Anh and Vĩnh Đam.

Thành rose to fame as a producer with his debut movie and smash hit Bố Già (Dad, I’m Sorry) in 2021, directed by Vũ Ngọc Đãng, which broke box-office records for Vietnamese films, earning VNĐ427 billion ($16.5 million). His directorial debut, Nhà Bà Nữ (The House of No Man) in 2023, broke his own record by earning VNĐ475 billion ($18.3 million), selling 5.8 million tickets.

The festive season also sees the release of a family movie titled Mùi Phở (The Scent of Phở), a directorial debut work of film producer Minh Beta.

The film features generational conflict in a traditional family of making phở. Leaving behind differences between traditional values and modern lifestyle, the family members find the meaning and warmth of family.

The work stars experienced actors Xuân Hinh, Thu Trang, Thanh Thanh Hiền and Quốc Tuấn.

All four movies will hit theatres nationwide on February 17, or the Lunar New Year’s Day. — VNS