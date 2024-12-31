Ten laws to come into effect from January 1, 2025

HÀ NỘI – Ten laws will come into effect from January 1, 2025, including the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety; the Law on Roads; the Capital Law; the Law on Public Investment; and the revised Law on Organisation of People's Courts.

The others are the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Security Guard Force Law; the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosive Materials, and Support Tools; the Law on the Management and Protection of National Defense Works and Military Zones; the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Property Auction; and the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Securities, the Accounting Law, the Law on Independent Audit, the State Budget Law, the Law on Management and Use of Public Assets, the Tax Management Law, the Law on Personal Income Tax, the Law on the National Reserves, and the Law on Handling of Administrative Violations.

The Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, comprising nine chapters and 89 articles, aims to create a legal basis for ensuring road traffic order and safety, and building a disciplined and safe society, contributing to better ensuring the enforcement of human rights and civil rights according to the provisions of the 2013 Constitution and Việt Nam’s commitments to implementing international treaties.

Meanwhile, the Law on Roads is comprised of seven chapters and 54 articles, regulating road operations and state management in this field.

Consisting of seven chapters and 54 articles, the Capital Law clearly defines the position and role of the capital city, along with policies for building, developing, managing and protecting the capital. Notably, the law places a greater emphasis on attracting and utilising talented individuals, reflecting this priority more clearly in the provisions.

The revised Law on Organisation of People's Courts has nine chapters and 152 articles. It adds a new chapter on "organisation of trials,” stipulating the random selection of judges and jurors to participate in trials, and methods of organising trials in court.

With eight chapters and 75 articles, the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosive Materials, and Support Tools stipulates contents related to the use of weapons, explosives, and explosive precursors, and support tools. It clarifies the responsibilities of heads of agencies, organisations, and enterprises equipped with and using weapons, explosives, explosive precursors, and support tools.

The Law on the Management and Protection of National Defense Works and Military Zones aims to promote the combined strength of the political system and the people in building national defence to successfully carry out the task of protecting the independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the nation.

Meanwhile, the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Property Auction has new contents related to regulations on auctioneers and property auction organisations, procedures and processes for property auction, and responsibilities of agencies, organisations and individuals in property auction activities.

The Law on Public Investment concretises five major policy groups, including institutionalising pilot and specific mechanisms and policies already approved by the National Assembly. It legislates the decentralisation and delegation of authority, and improves the quality of investment, resource mobilisation, and the capacity of local authorities and state-owned enterprises in implementing public investment projects. The law also aims to accelerate the execution and disbursement of ODA and foreign investment.

The Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Securities, the Accounting Law, the Law on Independent Audit, the State Budget Law, the Law on Management and Use of Public Assets, the Tax Management Law, the Law on Personal Income Tax, the Law on the National Reserves, and the Law on Handling of Administrative Violations, has 11 articles. Some articles in the law will take effect later than January 1, 2025. VNS