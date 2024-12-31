National Day congratulations cabled to Cuba

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường on December 31 extended their congratulations to the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on the occasion of Cuba’s 66th National Day (January 1, 1959 – 2025).

Similar messages were also cabled by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz, and by National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent a message of congratulations to his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla. — VNS