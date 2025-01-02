State President bestows title of ambassador upon diplomats

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường presented decisions granting the title of Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam to five officials and diplomats at a ceremony held in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The title recipients were Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thanh Bình, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyễn Thanh Hải, Deputy Director and Deputy Chief of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Office Ngô Toàn Thắng, and Nguyễn Vũ Tùng, a senior lecturer at the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam.

President Cường congratulated the newly-promoted ambassadors and urged them to continue making contributions to concretising the foreign policy’s goals in 2025 and beyond, helping strengthen Việt Nam's position on the international arena, promote national interests, and meet the requirements of the Fatherland’s construction and protection cause.

The rank of ambassador represents the highest diplomatic title in Việt Nam as stipulated by the 1995 Ordinance on Diplomatic Ranks and Grades. This prestigious designation aims to recognise the recipients' significant contributions to national development and foreign affairs while aligning Việt Nam's diplomatic service with international standards and practices. — VNS