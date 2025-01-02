Ex-Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade recommended for prosecution

HÀ NỘI — Former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoàng Quốc Vượng has been recommended for prosecution on charges of "abuse of power in the execution of official duties".

The Ministry of Public Security's Investigative Security Agency has recently issued a supplementary investigation conclusion on a case alleging abuse of power and negligence causing serious consequences at the Ministry of Industry and Trade as well as in local agencies in various provinces and cities.

Following its investigation, the agency upheld its recommendation to prosecute twelve defendants on charges of "abuse of power in the execution of official duties" and "negligence causing serious consequences".

Among them, the Investigative Security Agency has recommended the prosecution of former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoàng Quốc Vượng for "abuse of power in the execution of official duties".

The agency also recommended prosecuting Phương Hoàng Kim (former director of the Department of Electricity and Renewable Energy) and seven others on the same charges.

Additionally, three defendants from Bình Phước Province's Tax Department have been recommended for prosecution on charges of "negligence causing serious consequences".

According to the investigation, Vượng and Kim allegedly abused their power in advising the Prime Minister to implement regulations on the eligibility criteria for preferential electricity pricing policies for the Trung Nam - Thuận Nam solar power plant project.

Investigators allege their actions caused a financial loss of VNĐ937 billion (US$39.1 million) to the State-owned utility group Việt Nam Electricity (EVN).

Seven other defendants were implicated in violations when the Department of Electricity Regulation (under the Ministry of Industry and Trade) issued power operation licences. Meanwhile, Bình Phước Province's Tax Department allegedly improperly refunded VAT to Lộc Ninh 3 Energy Joint Stock Company.

Three former officials from the Bình Phước Tax Department have been recommended for prosecution for negligence causing serious consequences in refunding VAT to Lộc Ninh 3 Company.

In its conclusion, the Ministry of Public Security also recommended administrative and Party disciplinary actions against members of the drafting team for Decision No. 13/2020/QĐ-TTg, which encouraged the development of solar power projects in Việt Nam.

This includes officials from the Department of Electricity and Renewable Energy and individuals involved in appraising and evaluating the draft, as well as those related to granting power operation licences to Lộc Ninh 3 Energy Joint Stock Company. — VNS