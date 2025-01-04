Long An sees positive socio-economic results 

LONG AN — Despite many challenges and difficulties, Long An Province has met and exceeded the socio-economic development targets set by the provincial Party Committee's Resolution in 2024.

Secretary of Long An Province’s Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Được said that thanks to the determination, great effort and decisive actions of the entire political system, the people, and the business community, the implementation of the Resolution has achieved many outstanding results, which can be summarised into six bright spots.

The first bright spot is maintaining macroeconomic stability and growth. The province’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew by an estimated 8.3 per cent in 2024. State budget revenue reached VNĐ25.8 trillion (US$1 billion), a year-on-year increase of 22.1 per cent.

The second bright spot is many positive results in administrative reform. Synchronised solutions have been implemented to support and remove difficulties for businesses.

The province’s ranking has improved to second in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), eighth in Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index, and 12th in the Provincial Green Index (PGI).

In addition, it ranked among the top 10 provinces and cities nationwide as an attractive destination for large businesses in 2024, according to Vietnam Report, based on the three criteria of the number of large businesses in VNR500 in the 2020-24 period, its attractive investment environment, and significant contributions to national development.

The third is, thanks to the Party's leadership methods in accelerating the disbursement of public investment funds from the beginning of 2024, the province’s disbursement rate reached more than 80 per cent of its plan, placing it among the localities nationwide with highest disbursement rates.

Compensation and site clearance work have been implemented decisively and exceeded the set plan by the province’s Party Committee, reaching 116.3 per cent of the plan.

The fourth is social welfare policies were timely and effectively implemented, ensuring full coverage of the intended groups. The province’s movement in mobilising all social resources to build and repair houses for the needy exceeded the set plan.

The fifth is the successful organisation of the 2nd Cultural, Sports, and Tourism Week in 2024. The event created widespread impact, promoting the province’s image and attracting a large number of visitors. It was highly appreciated by organisations, businesses, and diplomatic agencies.

The sixth is the province gave great attention to defence and internal affairs, maintaining political stability, and ensuring social order and safety. The Party and political system building has been decisively carried out, especially for the preparation for the Party Congress at all levels for the 2025-30 term, and the streamlining and restructuring of the provincial political organisational apparatuses according to the Central Party's Directive.

Key socio-economic tasks, targets for 2025

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Được said 2025 is a year of special importance with many major historical events. It is the "finish line" for successfully completing the Resolution of the 11th Provincial Party Congress for the 2020-25 term. At the same time, the province will urgently proceed with the revolution to streamline the political system’s organisational structure.

The province will continue to promote unity, consensus, effort, and determination in action, innovation in thinking, changes in working styles, and implementing the consistent viewpoint of "treating the people as the ones to serve, and considering businesses as the driving force and resource for development."

The outstanding achievements in 2024 must be further promoted and spread, and complacency must be avoided. There must be a focus on seising opportunities and leveraging advantages while striving to overcome all difficulties and challenges. Attention must be given to solving long-standing issues and limitations, he said.

The provincial Party Committee has agreed on 18 key indicators, reflecting the highest political determination, with a GRDP target of 8.5-9 per cent. The average GRDP per capita is expected to reach VNĐ115-120 million ($4,500-4,700) per person, and State Budget revenue will increase by 12 per cent compared to 2024, targeting VNĐ30 trillion ($1.2 billion) in 2025.

To achieve these goals and effectively carry out important tasks, the provincial Party Committee has directed and required all levels and sectors, especially heads of agencies, units, and localities, to continue to promote responsibility, dynamism and creativity, with the motto: "Awareness must be mature, thinking must be clear, determination must be strong, methods must be correct, actions must be decisive, and products must be specific"; "Dare to think, dare to act, dare to sacrifice for the common good, and focus on resolving issues thoroughly, especially critical tasks"; and coordination must be close and effective to meet new requirements and tasks.

At the same time, there should be widespread propaganda to encourage and mobilise all levels of society and the business community to uphold the spirit of self-reliance, overcome difficulties and challenges, and strive to successfully achieve the dual goal of streamlining the apparatus and reaching the finish line to implement the 2025 provincial Party Resolution, associated with successfully organising the 12th provincial Party Congress for the 2025-2030 term. — VNS