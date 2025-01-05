HCM City's armed forces honoured with Hero of People's Armed Forces title for third time

HCM CITY — Politburo member and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday presented the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces to HCM City’s armed forces recognising their outstanding and extraordinary contributions, particularly in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, building the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA), strengthening national defence, and the Fatherland construction protection cause.

This is the third time the city's armed forces, established on September 4, 1945, have obtained this noble title, bestowed by the Party and State.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Chính highlighted the nearly eight decades of remarkable contributions by HCM City's armed forces. Together with the construction and development process of the VPA, the city's armed forces have enriched the revolutionary tradition of the Sài Gòn - Gia Định - HCM City region, he said.

The PM added that in recent years, the unity among various sectors, armed forces, and the people of HCM City has yielded significant achievements in multiple fields, with the forces becoming a shining example and key player in developing an extensive all-people national defence network integrated with comprehensive public security and people's defence positions. The city's armed forces have excelled in the mass mobilisation work and actively contributed to socio-economic and cultural social development, while taking the lead in disaster response, disease prevention, and search-and-rescue operations.

PM Chính affirmed that the title is a noble honour, reflecting the Party’s, State’s, and people’s recognition of their immense contributions, sacrifices, and dedication. It is also a sign of trust and high expectations for their more achievements and victories in the time to come.

Looking ahead, he called on the city's armed forces to help improve the effectiveness of the Party’s leadership and the State’s management in military and defence matters, to be prepared to address security challenges, and to maintain awareness of the situation for timely and effective response to emerging issues.

The PM requested HCM City's armed forces to carry forward the resolutions on building an elite, streamlined, strong military, further improve the quality of the mass mobilisation work, and actively participate in eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide this year.

It is also necessary to ensure continuous improvement of both the material and spiritual lives of officers, soldiers, and policy-beneficiary families, the government leader added. — VNS