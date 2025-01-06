NA Standing Committee discusses preparations for legislature's extraordinary session

HÀ NỘI – The 41st session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to take place over 1.5 days starting Monday, with Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn delivering the opening remarks and alternating in chairing the event with vice chairmen.

According to the NA Office, at this session, the NA Standing Committee will provide feedback on the review and revision of several draft laws, including the law on digital technology industry, the law on employment (amended), and the law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the law on advertising and the law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the law on standards and technical regulations.

In addition, the committee will consider and adopt a joint resolution detailing regulations for meetings with voters by NA and People's Council deputies, and a resolution of the standing committee specifying the implementation of democratic practices within internal operations of agencies of the NA, NA Standing Committee agencies and People's Councils at all levels.

On inspection activities, the committee will review the NA’s December 2024 report on people's aspirations and provide input on a proposed thematic oversight outline on the implementation of policies and laws on environmental protection since the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection came into effect.

The session will also include discussions on preparations for the 9th extraordinary session of the 15th NA. VNS