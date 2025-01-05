Bình Phước police hailed for strong performance in maintaining local security, order

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm had a working session with the Department of Public Security of the southern province of Bình Phước on Sunday, during which he praised the force's contributions to ensuring security and order for socio-economic development in the locality.

With the contributions from the force, in 2024, the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of Binh Phuoc reached over VBĐ61 trillion (US$2.4 billion), an increase of 9.32 per cent compared to 2023. Social investment capital rose by 13.01 per cent, he noted.

General Secretary Lâm highlighted that 2025 is an important year in the implementation of the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and the provincial Party Congress, as well as a year when the all-level Party congresses towards the 14th National Party Congress, requiring further efforts from the force to serve the events.

The leader urged the provincial public security force to take the pioneering role in streamlining its organisational apparatus, and show strong performance in political and ideological education for officials and soldiers of the force, building a pure, regular, elite, professional, and modern police force.

The force should strengthen administrative reform and digital transformation, while combining security efforts with socio-economic development, promoting the movement of all people joining hands in safeguarding national security, especially in mountainous and border areas, and developing a strong force of communal police.

Noting that Bình Phước is a border province with various ethnic minority communities, the Party chief asked the provincial police force to stay close to the people, maintain social order and safety, and ensure security stability. This is essential for fostering socio-economic development and affirming the police as a reliable support for the Party, Government, and the people of all ethnic groups in the region, he said.

On this occasion, General Secretary Lâm presented gifts to police officers and soldiers of Binh Phuoc.

Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang and Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang also presented gifts to the Military Command and Public Security Department of Bình Phước.

Later the same day, General Secretary Lâm and his entourage visited and presented gifts to the family of Dương Đức Thùng, a Hero of the People's Armed Forces, in Tiến Thành Ward of Đồng Xoài City. — VNS