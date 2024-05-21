Ethnic minorities in Bình Phước’s border areas strive to escape poverty

BÌNH PHƯỚC - Many households of ethnic minorities in particularly poor communes such as Bù Gia Mập in Bình Phước Province have been provided with support to overcome difficulties and gradually improve their lives.

Previously, Điểu Thị Brú and her husband in Đắk Á Village lived in a ramshackle house with no farmland.

In 2020, their family was allocated 500m2 of land by the state and supported to build a house, while also being provided with a pair of breeding cattle.

With a stable and solid house, Brú and her husband worked diligently as labourers and opened a small grocery store.

Brú shared that with the land and house provided by the state and local authorities, they strive to run their business to sustain their daily needs.

Although their grocery store is small with limited items, it is enough to support their daily lives.

Meanwhile, Điểu Lý and his wife in the same village were also categorised as poor households, lacking stable housing and farmland, and relying mainly on temporary labour.

In 2020, their family was granted land along with a house under the resettlement programme for ethnic minority communities in Bù Gia Mập District.

By the end of 2021, Lý's family continued to receive support of VNĐ120 million from funds for clean water, environmental sanitation, and production development.

By now, Lý's family has successfully lifted themselves out of poverty.

Chairman of the commune's People's Committee Phạm Sỹ Hoàn said that Bù Gia Mập is a remote commune that borders Cambodia, and is one of five communes that are in difficult circumstances in the province.

The commune has a total of 1,776 households, of which ethnic minorities account for 73.6 per cent, while poor and near-poor households account for 11.7 per cent of total households in the commune.

Therefore, creating conditions to support people to develop production, stabilise their lives, and lift themselves out of poverty is one of the key tasks of the party committees, authorities, and relevant organisations.

To implement and fulfil this task, the commune has carried out programmes and policies, and mobilised various resources to support people in developing production and business.

With the resources available, the locality has implemented a comprehensive set of measures including statistical analysis of social welfare needs, consultancy support, and capital borrowing.

With timely and targeted support tailored to the actual needs of each household, the poverty rate has significantly fallen over the years.

Poor and near-poor households are also supported to access preferential loans for production development under the Programme for Socio-Economic Development in Ethnic Minority and Mountainous Areas.

Resources are concentrated to support the needs of households such as housing, farmland, agricultural tools, production vehicles, crops, breeding stock, and investment capital for production development.

As a result, the commune has reduced the number of poor households by 105, and currently only 127 poor households and 80 near-poor households remain.

Many households have made efforts to overcome difficulties and achieve sustainable poverty reduction. - VNS