Third Diên Hồng Awards honours 83 outstanding journalistic works

HÀ NỘI – Eighty-three outstanding works winning the third Diên Hồng Awards – the national press awards on the National Assembly (NA) and People’s Council – were honoured at a ceremony held in Hà Nội on Sunday evening.

The organisers handed over eight first, 15 second, 20 third and 40 consolation prizes to the works which were chosen from 4,079 entries of 163 press agencies nationwide.

At the ceremony, marking the 79th anniversary of Việt Nam’s first national election (January 6), NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn highlighted that submissions to the awards demonstrated creative approaches and compelling narratives that resonated with readers and impressed the judging panel. Many articles effectively captured the legislature’s efforts and determination to reform and improve its operations throughout 2024.

Mẫn expressed his belief that journalists will continue their professional passion, sharp insight and unwavering determination, working alongside the NA to convey its legislation, supreme oversight, and critical decision-making process.

He also highlighted the significance of reportages to identify obstacles in both law making and enforcement as well as urgent issues affecting citizens and businesses that require attention from the NA and People’s Councils so as to strengthen the efficiency of the representative organisations.

Additionally, the press has played an important role in spreading a spirit of positivity, aspiration and determination throughout the Party, army and society, he said, pointing out key areas where the media coverage should focus such as Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s message about the country’s new era – the era of the nation’s rise, scientific-technological development, digital transformation, administrative reforms, and anti-corruption efforts.

The fourth Diên Hồng Awards were officially launched at the ceremony, requiring coverage to focus on legislative innovations, oversight activities, and major decisions. VNS