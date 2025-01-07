UNICEF supports Việt Nam's policies in caring, protecting children: official

HÀ NỘI — UNICEF always acknowledges and supports Việt Nam's policies, strategies, and activities in promoting and protecting children's rights, its Representative in Việt Nam Silvia Danailov told Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân during their meeting in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Danailov stated that the country's policies, laws, efforts, and achievements in protecting and caring for children are highly regarded by the international community, noting that care, protection, and education of children always remain a top priority in Việt Nam's development policies.

She proposed solutions related to opportunities and challenges faced by children in the context of scientific and technological development, with a focus on digital transformation; key solutions for child care and protection amidst climate change; and institutional policies to continue giving attention and priority to children in the coming time.

She pledged to work closely and effectively with Việt Nam's ministries, sectors, and localities to promote joint cooperation programmes, thus supporting Việt Nam in gaining its set goals, while showing her hope that relations between Việt Nam and the UN will continue to develop positively, serving as a model of cooperation for UNICEF to learn from.

Xuân, for her part, hailed UNICEF's role in caring for, educating, protecting, and promoting the comprehensive development of children worldwide, particularly in the context of conflicts, wars, natural disasters, and pandemics in many regions.

In recent years, UNICEF has consistently accompanied Việt Nam, providing timely and appropriate support tailored to each stage of the country's development, she said.

The Vice President briefed the guest on notable achievements in protecting, caring for, and educating children in 2024, noting that with efforts made by the Party, the State, and society, Việt Nam has achieved significant accompaniments, particularly in the care, education, and protection of children.

Under all development conditions, the country always prioritises resources and perfect policies, guidelines, and institutional frameworks related to children, she went on.

To achieve these goals, Việt Nam has identified three strategic breakthroughs, including one focused on human resource development, she said, noting that the Party and State consistently prioritise ensuring children’s comprehensive development, aiming to cultivate a high-quality workforce.

She hoped that UNICEF will continue to accompany Việt Nam in its upcoming new strategies and policies for child development.

The Vice President suggested two areas of cooperation between Việt Nam and UNICEF in the near future, including addressing the demand of 6.7 per cent of children with difficult circumstances, those in remote and ethnic minority-inhabited areas, and children vulnerable to natural disasters or disease outbreaks, who require continuous support.

The two sides need to adopt more appropriate and fundamental solutions to help families and children cope with unforeseen situations and reduce harm, Xuân said, stressing the need to have a multi-faceted approach to ensure children’s holistic development in line with the country’s conditions and global trends.

In addition to digital transformation and climate change, there are other issues that both sides should focus on, such as sustainable population quality and development, gender balance, child nutrition, and children's self-protection skills in their living environment, she said.

The Vice President urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies to work closely with UNICEF to review the achievements made, discuss, and develop plans and strategies for the future to promote human development, particularly for children. — VNS