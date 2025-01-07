Việt Nam-Cambodia mutual support celebrated on 46th anniversary of January 7 Victory

PHNOM PENH — President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Samdech Techo Hun Sen on January 7 highlighted the invaluable contributions of the Cambodian revolutionary armed forces and Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, who bravely fought and laid down their lives to overthrow the genocidal Pol Pot regime, ensuring the revival of the Cambodian people.

In a seven-page statement delivered at a mass gathering in Phnom Penh marking the 46th anniversary of the January 7 Victory over the genocidal regime (1979-2025), which was attended by over 20,000 people, Hun Sen expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Việt Nam and its leaders for their support during the struggle.

He also thanked the international community for their continued contributions to peace, democracy, and development in Cambodia.

Local media outlets commemorated the date, which marks the historic fall of the Pol Pot regime, with extensive coverage, highlighting it as an undeniable historical truth, a symbol of solidarity and national liberation, and a monumental achievement rooted in the international solidarity between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

Uch Leang, President of the Cambodia Alumni from Việt Nam Association (CAVA), described the two countries’ friendship as a shining example of international solidarity and of neighbours’ close-knit ties. He underscored that the relationship built on a shared history and mutual solidarity in their struggles for national independence and freedom.

Stressing the significance of the January 7 event, he said it is a historic lesson for future generations to cherish and uphold the tradition of solidarity and mutual support between the Vietnamese and Cambodian armies and people in safeguarding their territories. — VNS