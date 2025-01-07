NA Standing Committee’s 41st session wraps up

HÀ NỘI — The 41st session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up on the morning of January 7, after one day and a half of working.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn stated that at this sitting, the NA Standing Committee discussed four draft laws, namely the Digital Technology Industry Law, the amended Employment Law, the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Advertising, and the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Standards and Technical Regulations.

He asked the legislature’s agencies to work closely with the drafting agencies and closely follow the conclusions of the National Assembly Standing Committee to continue to revise and perfect the draft laws to ensure they are convincing before presenting them to the legislative body for consideration and approval.

The standing committee also scrutinised and passed a joint resolution featuring regulations for meetings with voters by NA and People's Council deputies, and a resolution detailing the implementation of democratic practices within the internal operations of NA agencies, NA Standing Committee bodies, and People's Councils at all levels.

It also reviewed the NA's December 2024 report on public aspirations, and contributed ideas on a proposed thematic oversight outline regarding the implementation of policies and regulations on environmental protection, following the enactment of the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection.

In addition, participants provided their opinions on preparations for the 9th extraordinary session of the 15th NA.

NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Tùng said that in this extraordinary session, the legislature will review and promulgate relevant laws and resolutions on restructuring and streamlining the organisational apparatus.

The contents to be discussed will include the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on the Organisation of the National Assembly and other laws related to its organisation and operations; the Law on the Organisation of the Government (amended); the Law on the Organisation of Local Governments (amended); the National Assembly Resolution on the establishment of several Government ministries for the 15th term (2021-26); the NA Resolution on the structure and number of Government members for the 16th term; and the NA Resolution on addressing emerging issues in legal provisions related to the restructuring of the organisational apparatus; and personnel matters within its jurisdiction. — VNS