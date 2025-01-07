Việt Nam pledges to create favourable conditions for US investors: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will continue facilitating activities of foreign investors, including those from the US, while prioritising bilateral cooperation in education, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, said Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

At a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for Founder and Chairman of Berggruen Holdings and Berggruen Institute Nicholas Berggruen and Director of the Weatherhead East Asian Institute at the US’s Columbia University Nguyễn Thị Liên Hằng, the Party leader spoke highly of their support for the development of Việt Nam-US ties over the past years.

Việt Nam treasures and wants to boost the relations with the US for the benefit of their people and businesses, contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the regional and the world, he said.

Attributing the effective progress of the Việt Nam - US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to active contributions from both nations’ business communities, scholars and people, he suggested the guests continue exploring new investment and research opportunities in Việt Nam, and realising existing cooperation agreements between the Columbia University and Vietnamese universities.

As Việt Nam aims to become a developing and upper-middle-income country by 2030, and a developed and high-income nation by 2045, as set by the 13th National Party Congress, Lâm reiterated Việt Nam's commitment to building an independent and self-reliant economy while embracing extensive global integration.

Highlighting the critical role of science-technology, innovation, and quality human resources, he identified these elements as key drivers for enhancing national competitiveness and ensuring sustainable development.

Việt Nam is determined to effectively balance the development of internal capacities with the proactive maximisation of external opportunities and resources, the Party chief said.

Berggruen and Hằng expressed their delight at Việt Nam's development strides and positive progress in the Việt Nam-US relations in the recent past. They highly evaluated the vision of Vietnamese leaders and Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

They vowed to actively support efforts that advance the bilateral ties and identify suitable investment opportunities, thereby contributing to the enhancement of the US-Việt Namrelations and assisting Việt Nam in achieving its goals. — VNS