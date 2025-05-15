Việt Nam, Werder Bremen ready for friendly match

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s national women’s football team are determined to deliver a positive result in their friendly match against Germany’s Werder Bremen FC, set to take place on May 16 in Hà Nội.

The German club arrived in the capital on May 14 with a strong squad, ready for the highly anticipated encounter. The match is part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Germany.

Speaking at a press conference on May 15, head coach Mai Đức Chung said his players were eager and excited for the opportunity to play against the German side.

“This will be a memorable and meaningful match, especially as it is part of such a significant national event,” Chung said. “It will also provide valuable experience for our players as we prepare for our 2025 targets.”

"My team has been in training since May 6, although some players are still tied up with their clubs,” Chung said. “We are working to field a suitable line-up so that all players can learn from our experienced opponents.”

He added that the team previously had a training camp and competed in Germany, which gave them valuable exposure to German football.

“One of Việt Nam’s long-standing challenges is our modest height. We’ve been working to improve that, but facing the physically strong and tall players of Werder Bremen, we will need to play with determination. They’re a powerful team, but we are aiming for the best possible result,” he said.

Chung also noted that the friendly match serves as an important test ahead of Việt Nam’s campaign in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualification in June.

On his side, coach Thomas Horch said Werder Bremen just wrapped up their Bundesliga season, finishing No 7, and travelled to Việt Nam where the weather was totally different compared to his country. His players had to adapt with the changes and be ready for the match.

He said although they didn't have much information about Việt Nam but they watched a game of Việt Nam when the team were in Germany for training last September.

Horch praised Việt Nam a high-quality team which were a squad at the World Cup 2023. The upcoming friendly match would be a good experience for his players. It was the reason why he brought the strongest 26-member squad to Việt Nam.

Among them are striker Larissa Muhlhaus who won top goal scorer title of the 2.Frauen-Bundesliga 2023, midfielder Juliane Wirtz and defenders Lara Schmidt and Hanna Nemeth.

The match will be kicked off at 7pm at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium and doors open free for supporters. VNS