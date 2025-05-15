Hà Nội secure Brazilian star Hendrio Araujo

Football

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội FC have officially signed Brazilian midfielder Hendrio Araujo on a three-year contract, setting the stage for a fierce title chase in the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

Hendrio, known for his exceptional technical skills and sharp game sense, brings a wealth of experience in V.League 1. He played a pivotal role in propelling Bình Định FC into the top three teams in Vietnamese football before making a significant impact at Nam Định, helping them clinch the V.League 1 championship.

Hailing from the prestigious La Masia academy in Spain, Hendrio quickly made a name for himself in Việt Nam after arriving in 2021. The 30-year-old dynamo has netted 29 goals and provided 31 assists, consistently featuring in the national league's “Top Scorers” lists.

In the thrilling 2023-2024 season, Hendrio, alongside his compatriot Nguyễn Xuân Son (Rafaelson), played a crucial role in securing Nam Định’s first national championship in 39 years. His versatility shines through as he adeptly fills various roles, whether as an attacking midfielder or on the wings.

Now bidding farewell to Nam Định during the second phase of the 2024-2025 V.League 1 season, Hendrio is ready to don the Hà Nội FC jersey. Fans eagerly anticipate his contributions to enhance creativity and innovation in the team’s attacking play for the upcoming season.

For Hendrio, this transition marks an exhilarating new chapter - an essential step toward his dream of representing the Vietnamese national team. With eligibility for Vietnamese citizenship on the horizon in January 2026, he is diligently completing the necessary steps to realise this aspiration.

Upon signing with Hà Nội FC, Hendrio expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “I believe Hà Nội FC are the perfect choice for me. This team have tremendous ambition and continuously strive for the top. That aligns perfectly with my own goals.”

Reflecting on his experience in Spain, he said: “At Barcelona and Real Betis, I was trained in a ball-controlling style, which mirrors Hà Nội FC’s approach. I am committed to adapting and contributing to our collective success. The ultimate goal is to work together to reclaim our position at the top.”

“Hà Nội FC are one of the biggest clubs in Việt Nam, and we must fight to bring home titles. I will give my all to score goals and create assists for my teammates,” Hendrio added.

Eyeing a spot in the national team

With the Hà Nội FC jersey on his back, Hendrio is poised to inject creativity and breakthroughs into the team's attack for the 2025-2026 season. This new journey represents not just a challenge, but a vital step toward achieving his dream of donning the Vietnamese national team colours.

“I see myself as a conqueror. I joined Hà Nội because of their clear vision and ambition. I’m here to contribute, assert myself and win titles. I have a deep love for Việt Nam and its people,” Hendrio said passionately.

“The fans have always shown me incredible support, and I am determined to repay that love with my best efforts. I aim to build a long-term connection with Việt Nam and will continually strive for improvement,” he added. VNS