Home Sports

Việt Nam again dominate regional wrestling championships

May 13, 2025 - 14:03
Việt Nam were regional kings and queens, dominating the Southeast Asian and Invitation Wrestling Championships which closed on May 12 in Singapore.

Wrestling 

Vietnamese coaches and athletes pose with their golds and trophy from the Southeast Asian and Invitation Wrestling Championships which closed on May 12 in Singapore. Photo of Việt Nam Sports Team

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam were crowned regional heads with their wrestlers dominating at the Southeast Asian and Invitation Wrestling Championships, which closed on May 12 in Singapore.

Vietnamese athletes grabbed 24 golds to take the leading role in the medal tally, a repeat of last year when they also dominated the medal table.

Among the winners were SEA Games champion Đặng Thị Linh in the women's 76kg, Trịnh Chí Hào in the men's 65kg and siblings Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Linh in the women's 53kg, Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Trang in the women's 57kg and Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Hạnh in the women's 62kg.

In addition, 11 young talents who competed in the tournament for the first time brought home golds.

This year, organisers also held bouts for seniors and U17 wrestlers.

There were 18 categories for men, with eight for Greco-Roman and ten for freestyle and eight for women's freestyle. Meanwhile the U17 competitors competed for 24 sets of medals for both girls and boys. — VNS

sea games wrestling top place

