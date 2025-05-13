Việt Nam ready for good result against Japan in Asian futsal championship

HÀ NỘI — Coach Nguyễn Đình Hoàng said that Việt Nam is well prepared for the quarter-final match against Japan in the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup on May 13 in Hohhot, China.

The Southeast Asian side has already defeated Hong Kong (China) 5-3 and the Philippines 3-0 in their first two tournament matches at the Hohhot Sports Centre.

The team also managed to stay on top of Group B with seven points after a goalless draw against two-time champions Iran 0-0 on May 11.

The only team to have won this tournament, Iran saw plenty of the ball in the first half, but never really troubled Trần Thị Hải Yến’s goal apart from a Sara Shirbeigi effort that was saved.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam were content to let their opponents do the probing as they sat back and waited for opportunities to score, though these never materialised.

Iran took their foot off the pedal after the break, but Việt Nam could not take advantage.

Trần Thị Thu Xuân came close with a strike from an impossible angle, which was deflected away by goalkeeper Farzaneh Tavasoli. Then, with two minutes left, Bùi Thị Trang dragged a low shot wide of the left post.

Yến then ventured out of her goal to have a pop, which flew well off target as the match petered out into a stalemate.

Việt Nam will next face Japan, the Group C runners-up, while Iran take on Chinese Taipei, which finished second in Group A, on the same day.

Speaking to reporters after the match, coach Hoàng said: "Today’s match is part of our plan. Both teams have new priorities after advancing to the next round, leading to the slow pace of the game.

"For us, the important thing is to stay proactive, play a balanced match and preserve our strength for the knockout stage,” he said.

Hoàng said his coaching board have kept their eyes on all Group A rivals and have built plans for all possible situations.

"We now have to focus 100 per cent on the quarter-final match. We will play with highest determination and best physique and tactics," said Hoàng, revealing that his team are in good condition and the strongest line-up was ready for a tough Japanese team.

Japan are one of the strongest Asian sides. The team beat Indonesia 5-2 and Bahrain 3-2 before losing 1-3 to Thailand in Group A.

They qualified for the gold-medal match in two previous cups, in 2015 and 2018. Unluckily, they lost both to Iran.

China were the first team to seal their quarter-final place after three wins to remain unbeaten and will face Indonesia, who advanced from Group C as one of the two best third-placed teams.

Thailand, which topped Group C, will take on Hong Kong, who advanced from Group B on the best third-place ticket.

The quarter-finals will be played on Tuesday, with the final on Saturday.

The top three finishers will qualify for the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025. — VNS