Hà Nội Police hoping to repeat win over Buriram in Shopee Cup final

Football

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police coach Mano Polking predicts the rematch between the Vietnamese club and Buriram United of Thailand in the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup's final will be not easy, but the earlier group stage win has given his players confidence to repeat that success.

The Police beat Buriram 2-1 in their group round match last August 22 on home soil at Hàng Đẫy Stadium.

Two sides will play each other again on May 14 in the same venue, which will see the Police's best line-up, while the Thai League 1 champions will play without striker Suphanat Mueanta because of injury.

“It’s a completely different game, but it’s important for us to know that we can beat them because we have beaten them before,” said the Brazilian Polking at a press conference. “We have a chance. We are not in the final to lose and in these two games anything can happen.

“It will be quite a different set up and they will use many different players. In the first game they rotated a lot, and they gave some chances to players who are not at the club anymore.”

Polking is well aware of the strengths of Buriram United as he coached many of the key players of the squad when he led Thailand to ASEAN Championship victories in 2020 and 2022, before moving to Việt Nam to take over the Police in 2024.

“We know it’s a big game and there’s always a big rivalry between Việt Nam and Thailand,” he said. “They’re both big teams with good foreign players and many national team players, so we can expect a quality game in the final.

“I believe our fans will come out for us in big numbers like they did against PSM Makassar in the semi-finals.”

Asked about Suphanat, Polking said he was a good player and his absence would be a blow to Buriram, but the Thai club still had many quality players.

Midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải also took part in the briefing, saying the Police have prepared very carefully for the match.

“We understand that everyone needs to show our full ability for a positive result. Everyone is eager to win, especially as it is a final. The team that show the best form and tactics deserve to win the championship," said Hải.

"This match is also a fight between the two regional football rivalries -- Việt Nam and Thailand. For me personally, representing Việt Nam is a source of pride, and I really want and will try my best to win and bring the title home."

Buriram United, meanwhile, go into the first leg of the final on a winning streak locally and internationally.

The club successfully defended their Thai League 1 title before defeating BG Pathum United FC 3-1 over two legs to advance to the Shopee Cup final.

Head Coach Osmar Loss’ side then recorded a 3-0 win over BG Pathum United last Saturday to reach the Thai FA Cup final and keep alive their hopes of claiming four trophies this season, after they also qualified for the semi-finals of the Thai League Cup.

“We are really happy to be in the final and to get the team that beat us in the first round and in our first game,” said Loss.

“I think they (the Police) are a really good team, and they have good foreign players but, at that time, we were in the beginning of our season. I think that now we are stronger and more confident. I think that it will be a great final for the Shopee Cup.”

Captain Theerathon Bunmathan said his Buriram team mates had put in their preparation and the club were clearly aiming to win.

He was personally pleased to meet Polking this occasion. They had good time together when they served Thailand years ago and he was also excited to see many Vietnamese players in the Police team. Together they would make a thrilling final.

The second leg of the final will be played at Buriram Stadium on May 21. — VNS