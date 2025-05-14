Coach Chiến aims to salvage Bình Định's season

Football

BÌNH ĐỊNH Coach Trần Minh Chiến may have felt a tinge of apprehension when stepping into the role of head coach for Bình Định, but his confidence in the team's ability to secure their place in V.League 1 for the 2024-25 season is unwavering.

Taking over from Bùi Đoàn Quang Huy, who has changed to technical director, Chiến aims to revitalise Bình Định during this critical relegation battle time. Currently sitting second to last with 19 points, the team are just a single point shy of climbing out of the relegation zone, with Sông Lam Nghệ An in their sights.

“I accepted this challenge because the club's leadership believes in me during such a crucial time. I couldn’t turn down the opportunity,” Chiến said shortly after his appointment.

“I have faith and hope to guide the team to safety. Our squad has potential, what we need now is to unite and strategise for each match. While I can't overhaul our playing style or personnel right now, I can approach each game with fresh tactics to secure every vital point.”

Chiến’s return, having previously led Bình Dương, HCM City and the U16 Việt Nam team, is expected to inject last minute new life into a team facing adversity. His experience in nurturing young talent will be invaluable, especially as Bình Định grapple with a thin squad.

The shift in coaching came on the heels of a disappointing 1-3 loss to Đà Nẵng, prompting Huy’s exit from the sidelines. Under his guidance, Bình Định finished as runners-up in last season's V.League 1, but this year has seen them embroiled in a relegation struggle, currently sitting at 13th place out of 14 teams.

The decline can largely be attributed to significant player departures, losing key figures like Văn Thuận, Văn Lâm and Alan Grafite, without adequate replacements. The newcomers have yet to make a substantial impact, leaving the team battling near the bottom since the season's outset.

The path ahead is daunting, with upcoming matches against formidable opponents such as Viettel, Hà Nội Police, Thanh Hoá and Hà Nội FC. These challenges will test the mettle of the newly-appointed coach as he embarks on his mission to "rescue" the club.

With a resilient spirit and a wealth of experience, Chiến remains optimistic that he and his team can conjure up some late-season magic. VNS